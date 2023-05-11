SOUTH KINGSTOWN — It’s been an up-and-down season for the Prout baseball team, so much so that had the club had yet to win two games in a row before last week.
An 8-2 victory over Burrillville on Friday afternoon was the breakthrough, and it was welcome.
“Definitely some growing pains,” head coach Ty Cosgrove said. “The bats are hot or they’re not. We got great pitching yesterday and today, too. If we can do that and keep hitting, we’ll be in a good spot.”
The Crusaders had only lost two in a row once, so there have been victories along the way. Consistency has been harder to come by, but the Crusaders hope they found something with the recent success. They beat Tiverton 1-0 last Thursday before getting the win over the Broncos.
“We’ve been inconsistent with the bats,” junior Derek Gesmondi said. “The last two or three games, we’ve been turning it around and hitting the ball pretty well. Hopefully it continues.”
Matt Chofay and Drew Nowell pitched shutout baseball in the win over the Tigers. The Crusaders also played well defensively, something that was an issue early in the year.
“Threw two guys out at the plate, which was huge,” Cosgrove said. “Defesively, we’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season. We’re starting to play the kind of defense I knew we could play.”
Ryan Barrett was almost as good on Friday – and had a little more support. The Crusaders staked Barrett to the lead with six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
“It’s definitely a big morale booster to get up six runs in the first inning. It builds your confidence,” Gesmondi said.
Barrett went six strong innings, allowing two runs and scattering six hits. He struck out eight and walked two, continuing a strong season.
“He’s really stepped up,” Cosgrove said. “He’s kind of been our ace so far. He’s not going to overpower people but he’s throwing strikes and mixing it up.”
Gesmondi pitched the seventh, striking out one in a perfect frame to close out the victory.
Chofay and Nolan Rodman each had two hits and an RBI to lead the attack. Jack Gwaltney also had two hits. Gesmondi went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Barrett, Bodie Kaiser and Nowell also drove in runs. Noah McParlin scored two runs.
Hoping to take the momentum into their first three-game streak, the Crusaders stumbled on Monday against Barrington, falling 12-2.
