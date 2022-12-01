NARRAGANSETT — The season was not what the Narragansett High School football team was hoping for, but the final game certainly was.
Aidan Friedt threw eight touchdown passes as the Mariners went out with a bang in a 54-32 victory over Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout on Thanksgiving Eve at Jim Zepp Field.
“It feels great,” senior Luke Webster said. “There’s nothing more we could ask for than to win tonight. Over the past two years, I started on two championship teams and I think we all made some great memories. It’s unfortunate what hit us this year with the injuries and the bigger division, but I’m happy to go out on a win.”
The Mariners were coming off two consecutive Super Bowl championships when those injuries and a bump in competition derailed them. Friedt was hurt in the season opener and missed most of the season. Star running back Mekhi Wilson was banged up throughout the year. Other key players missed time along the way. Through it all, the Mariners tapped into their championship DNA to stay the course. They played competitive games with top contenders and finished league play with a win.
And no team that had packed it in would have been able to deliver a performance like the Mariners did in their holiday matchup.
Narragansett has won each matchup with EWG/Prout since the advent of their series in 2018. EWG/Prout was a playoff team in Division IV this year, but the Mariners felt they would have an edge in the passing game, and they put it to good use. Friedt tossed six touchdown passes in the first half and got to seven early in the second half. The Mariners went to their back-ups at that point, but when EWG/Prout made it a two-score game, the starters returned to make sure the win was locked up. Friedt finished off the big night with touchdown pass number eight.
“The execution was there,” head coach Matt Blessing said. “We played the day before Veterans Day, which is quite a while now. You try to keep them fresh but at the same time, you don’t want to be rusty. But they put it together. We had some good, solid practices leading in. These guys were ready and they showed it.”
Jackson Monast was Friedt’s favorite target, catching three of the touchdown passes. Matthew Woodmansee hauled in two. Webster, a starting offensive lineman, got in on the act when he caught a touchdown pass on a tackle-eligible play. Mike Fiorillo and Harry Lague had the other touchdown receptions.
“Everyone ran their routes, taking what we needed, knowing it’s going to come their way eventually,” Friedt said. “Line protected. I was just trying to make my reads and be on time.”
The onslaught began with a big play as Friedt and Monast connected for a 48-yard gain on Narragansett’s second play from scrimmage. They teamed up again a few plays later for a 3-yard touchdown that made it 6-0.
After a second stop by the Mariner defense, Friedt found Harry Lague for a 21-yard touchdown. Lucas Masson’s PAT made it 13-0.
Another stop forced an EWG punt, and Lague returned it deep into Knight territory. On the next play, Woodmansee made a great catch in the end zone for another touchdown and the 20-0 lead.
EWG/Prout got on the board with a 59-yard scoring drive, capped by a Tyler Stanton touchdown run. Narragansett’s answer came immediately, as Friedt hit Monast on a short pattern, and Monast found the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown.
Monast also did some damage on the other side of the ball as he intercepted a pass on EWG’s next possession. Four plays later, Friedt and Fiorillo connected for a 42-yard touchdown.
The Knights ran just two plays on their next possession before a fumble, which Fiorillo recovered for the Mariners. Two plays later, the Mariners called Webster’s number. The senior slipped off the line and into the flat, then caught a short pass from Friedt and rumbled into the end zone.
“We had a little passing practice the other day and I was like, ‘Coach, let me get the ball one time,’” Webster said. “I’ve been playing line since I was a freshman. We practiced it. I dropped maybe one in practice. When the moment came, I was nervous, but I ended up taking it for six.”
The Knights made it 40-14 just before halftime on an 81-yard touchdown jaunt by Ethan Koczwanski.
On their first drive of the second half, the Mariners struck again, with Friedt and Monast hooking up on a 28-yard touchdown.
EWG/Prout followed with a 63-yard touchdown run by Stanton, then intercepted a pass and scored once more against Narragansett’s junior varsity unit, with Koczwanski running it in. The Knights recovered an onside kick and made it 47-32 with a touchdown run by Max LaFond.
At that point, the Mariners went back to their first-teamers and put together a long drive that secured the victory. Jackson Fogarty ate up chunks of yardage on the ground before Friedt found Woodmansee for a 9-yard touchdown.
A sack by Fiorillo helped stop EWG/Prout’s last drive, and the Mariners took a knee to run out the clock.
“Our guys had a lot of heart,” Webster said. “We wanted it tonight. We were all sad about how our season turned out. We prepared this week to come out and get this.”
Friedt completed 17 of 21 passes for 317 yards. Monast caught seven balls for 180 yards. Fogarty led the ground attack with 64 yards rushing.
The only thing missing in the big finish was a swan song for Wilson, the senior running back. He played sparingly while recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the final game before the holiday matchup.
“I just hope he gets back to health because there could be a bigger stage out there for him,” Blessing said. “He certainly has the talent.”
Wilson and the other seniors depart with a lot of success in the rearview mirror. Even this season had its moments.
“I just reminded these guys, Moses Brown won it all and we were right there with them, driving down the field and scoring the first touchdown,” Blessing said. “It was a tough season for these guys because they had come off of so much success, but they’ll always have that. They were part of a football program that won over 25 games in four years and that’s pretty special, especially for a small school. Very proud of these guys in the big picture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.