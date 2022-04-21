WEST WARWICK — The Narragansett baseball team celebrated its first win of the season on Saturday with a 7-3 triumph over West Warwick.
Jacob Koble delivered a complete game on the mound, and the Mariners rallied from an early 1-0 deficit for the win, taking advantage of mistakes in the field by the Wizards.
“Koble pitched with a lot of confidence today,” Narragansett head coach Bran Van Fechtmann said. “Guys stepped up. First two games against Westerly, we didn’t get those timely hits with runners in scoring position. We changed that today, so really proud of them.”
Offensively, the Wizards were most productive in the early innings of play. Quinn Kortick’s RBI groundout in the bottom of the first gave the home team a brief 1-0 lead while a solo home run launched over the left field fence in the fourth by shortstop Josh Pedus cut Narragansett’s lead to 3-2.
Calvin Battersby started for the home team and delivered a solid performance himself, lasting into the sixth inning before giving way to Ty Condon.
The Wizards trailed by just one run headed into the seventh inning before they began to unravel. Condon, who was later relieved by Kortick, combined to issue a total of three walks in the frame, including one with the bases loaded. An error at short by Pedus along with a fielder’s choice allowed for two more runs to cross home plate for the Mariners who found themselves comfortably ahead, 7-3.
Despite having their first two hitters reach in the bottom of the frame, West Warwick was unable to mount a comeback, with Koble setting each of the next three hitters down to finish off the game.
The game itself was played on Ray Silva Field, located directly behind McCarthy Field, West Warwick’s traditional location for home contests. With the playability of McCarthy still up in the air, the Wizards will be calling Ray Silva Field their new home away from home for the time being.
In the other dugout, the Mariners embraced their first win after having dropped back-to-back games against Westerly by scores of 10-0 and 5-3.
Koble was the star. In addition to driving in a run at the plate, his seven-inning performance allowed his team to rest the remainder of the pitching staff ahead of a busy stretch of play.
“We have four games this week so any outing like that is huge,” Van Fechtmann said of the lefty’s outing. “I think his pitch count wasn’t higher than 80 pitches, so that’s exactly what we needed out of him.”
He credited Pedus on his home run in the fourth, but was glad it came without any runners on base.
“They got a couple of big hits there, including No. 7, their shortstop, but luckily it was only a solo shot. We kept them off the board the rest of the inning,” he said, crediting his defense for denying the Wizards any major rallies.
“We limited the big innings. They only got one run in three separate innings,” Van Fechtmann noted.
Koble’s RBI single in the top of the second evened the game up, 1-1, plating Andrew Kanaczet who had doubled two batters earlier.
The Mariners would grab their first lead of the day in the following inning on a two-run double to left by Zander Kent and managed to maintain that lead for the duration of play.
“It makes it a lot easier to pitch and play defense when you have the lead,” Van Fechtmann said.
