The first five weeks of the season charted a course for the University of Rhode Island football team.
The Rams need strong performances in the last four weeks to stay on it.
On Saturday, for the second straight game, the Rams were beaten in surprisingly emphatic fashion. On the heels of a 28-7 loss to Towson, Rhody was blasted 44-0 on the road at No. 6 Villanova on Saturday.
Licking their wounds and trying to rediscover the form that led to their 5-0 start, the Rams still have an opportunity to right the ship but must start immediately. Maine visits Meade Stadium on Saturday in a game that could go a long way toward determining URI’s fate.
“Beat Maine – plain and simple,” URI head coach Jim Fleming said. “That’s really the singular focus. It’s going to take everything we have. We’re not going to stop working. We’re not going to stop practicing. We’re not, ‘Woe is me.’ It’s been a couple of tough outings. We’ve got to count on coaches getting better. We’ve got to count on players getting better. And we’ve got to make sure we’re ready to line up against another good CAA team.”
The loss to Villanova dropped the Rams to 24th in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25. They had been ranked as high as 12th after their win over then-No. 9 Delaware.
The Rams played poorly when their streak ended at Towson. Saturday, they were even worse – and it came against a better team. Rhody fumbled five times and lost three of them, including one on its first offensive snap. Villanova also intercepted a pass. The Wildcats raced to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter and took a 24-0 lead into halftime before adding on in the second half. The Rams were held to 165 yards of offense, while Villanova racked up 511.
URI was shut out for the first time since 2016.
“It was a tough outing,” Fleming said. “We didn’t play very well and Villanova played very well. I thought we had a good week of preparation. I thought we had good focus coming in. We won the toss, put a three-and-out on them, put the first snap on the ground, they recovered and seven plays later they’re in the end zone.”
Rhody was on track for an FCS playoff bid after its 5-0 start. It could still happen, but there’s a smaller margin for error now. In 2019 – the most recent year with a full conference slate – three Colonial Athletic Association teams qualified for the playoffs. One had a 5-3 league record. URI is currently 3-2 with three league games remaining. Ending up in that same range by going 2-1 in remaining CAA games could be enough, but anything less will likely end URI’s playoff hopes.
Maine is 2-3 in conference play, winning two straight after an 0-3 start. The Black Bears topped William & Mary for their first league win, then edged Albany 19-16 last weekend.
URI and Maine have a history of wild games. The Black Bears won 34-30 in 2019 and 38-36 in 2018.
“I expect a normal, crazy Maine-URI Football game,” Fleming said. “Particularly in the previous two outings, they’ve been two point and four-point differentials with some crazy things happening in those games. I watched their defense. It’s a very familiar defense – different people doing the same things and swarming around. And I think you’ve got a team that is finding its way offensively as well.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Meade Stadium is 1 p.m.
