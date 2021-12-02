The Thanksgiving game afforded the Narragansett High School football team one last chance to play together, and the Division III Super Bowl champions certainly enjoyed it.
After a fun week of practice following their championship win, the Mariners rolled to a 34-0 victory over Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout on Thursday morning.
“The guys were just happy to practice together the whole week,” Narragansett coach Matt Blessing said. “We had kind of shut some things down leading up to the Super Bowl because of COVID precautions. And then, one last run. Once they strap it on and get on the field, they were just happy to be out there playing football again. It’s all about competing and playing together with the guys you grew up with.”
EWG/Prout has its own championship shot still to come, with a date in the Division IV Super Bowl, which got bumped to a post-Thanksgiving date due to expanded playoffs. With that in mind, the Knights took a cautious approach to the holiday game. Narragansett eased off the gas in the second half, when the game was already well in hand.
The Mariners now own a 3-0 advantage in the young series, having won in 2018, 2019 and now 2021. There was no Thanksgiving football last year due to COVID-19.
When Narragansett won in 2018, it was with a small squad that had weathered a difficult season and was starting to come out the other side. The freshmen who played in that game were the seniors who powered the Super Bowl win this year, so Thursday’s game was a full-circle moment.
“They had some photos of that game and were comparing them afterwards,” Blessing said.
And they had some fun. Phil Theroux tossed three touchdown passes to cap off a spectacular senior season, while Tyler Poirier had three touchdown receptions. Anthony DiCicco threw a touchdown pass and caught another, while Peanut Chaloux had a 15-yard touchdown run. Lucas Masson made four of five PATs.
The Mariners did all their scoring in the first half, getting two touchdowns in the first quarter and three in the second.
Poirier earned the team’s Offensive MVP award and Chaloux was named Defensive MVP.
All in all, it was a fitting finish to Narragansett’s special season.
“I think a lot of the emotions were already out of them on Friday night,” Blessing said. “A lot of smiles and they enjoyed the game.”
