The Narragansett High School football team closed out an undefeated run through league play with a 41-18 win over North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles on Friday night at Jim Zepp Field. Reider Fry and Mekhi Wilson had two touchdowns each to lead the Mariners, and Phil Theroux tossed two touchdown passes, one each to Harry Lague and Tyler Poirier. The Mariners will take a 7-0 league record into the Division III playoffs, where they’ll be the top seed. They’ll host Central Falls on Friday at 6 p.m. in the first round. It’s the second consecutive undefeated run for the Mariners, who were perfect on their way to the Division IV title last year. Before that, Narragansett’s last undefeated season was 2003.

