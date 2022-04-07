When the current seniors were freshmen, the North Kingstown girls lacrosse team had a rough go of it in the state’s top division.
They’re much more well-equipped to handle the challenge now.
After the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Skippers returned to the field last year, moved to Division II and won a championship with a dominant undefeated season. Experience on the field and in the coaching staff has been paired with that winning pedigree as the Skippers make the move back to Division I this spring.
“I think they’re in a different place,” head coach Keith Higgins said. “Last year helped them reset a little bit, kind of get their footing. It changed their outlook. It was night and day.”
Some standouts graduated from the title-winning team but a deep core remains. And the winning vibes are the same, fueling hopes of being in the mix in D-I.
“They’re working hard and they are looking pretty good. We have a lot of returning players from last season and a pretty good crop of underclassmen that have arrived, so that’s promising for the future, too,” Higgins said. “It’s a great bunch of kids. They’re a pleasure to be around. They’re nice people. And they work hard and love the game. It’s fun to be around them. They want to be here, they try to get better.”
Courtney Danchak, Ellie Drinkwater, and Maura McGovern are serving as team captains after strong junior campaigns last year. The senior class also includes Audrey Murphy, Lily Hague, Livia Sweeney and Taylor Gibb. Juniors Katherine Van Gorden and Jade Shabo were also key players last year, along with several others. Sophomore River Andersen is taking over at the goalie spot.
“All the way through, there are a lot of kids stepping into the roles from the kids we lost last year,” Higgins said. “We’re trying to make it as seamless as possible.”
The program hasn’t had a winning season in D-I since 2013, but the backdrop for this group makes a resurgence look possible. The state’s powerhouses will have their say of course, but the Skippers hope to be in contention.
“We’re hoping that we can compete,” Higgins said. “We think we can compete. We’ll see how it plays out.”
Prout looks for continued success
The faces change, depth gets put to the test, realignment happens. Through it all, the Prout girls lacrosse team has stayed consistent in recent years. The Crusaders are riding a streak of six consecutive winning seasons into the 2022 campaign.
“I hope to be in the top five,” head coach Sue Burnett said. “It’ll be interesting to see how the division develops. NK is back up in D-I. It’s cyclical. La Salle lost some talent. Barrington lost some good players. So we’ll see how the gaps fill in, but we’re looking forward to a good season.”
Depth and inexperience are the biggest hurdles in this year’s quest for continued success. The Crusaders lost 10 players to graduation from last season, including a few who are playing lacrosse at the collegiate level. Several more are bound for the college ranks from this year’s team, so the nucleus is still solid, but gaps are being filled by players without much varsity experience.
“We lost 10 seniors, and they were pretty impactful seniors,” Burnett said. “So it’s a young team. We have a solid group of returning players, then kind of filling in with everybody else.”
The senior class is headed by Ellie Edwards, who will play in the Division I ranks at Sacred Heart next year. Edwards was a first-team all-state selection last year.
“I think she’s the number one player in the state,” Burnett said. “She’s just such an all-around good player.”
Edwards will lead the midfield, along with Saiorse O’Connor and Sylvia Mayo. O’Connor is also bound for the collegiate level, with a commitment to Iona. Mayo had a standout debut as a freshman last year.
Junior Sarah Mayo leads the attack. Seniors Alex Gencarelli and Megan Steele are leading the defense. Sophomore Kennedy George is playing goalie.
The captains are Edwards, Gencarelli, O’Connor, Steele and junior Ella Niedelman.
While there’s less experience in other spots, most of the newcomers play club lacrosse in the off-season, a welcome sign.
The Crusaders went 8-3 last season in Division I, their first year in the top circuit. They hope to stay in the top half of the league this year.
Prout played its season opener on Monday and was within two goals of Lincoln School at halftime. The Lynx pulled away for a 21-10 win.
“It was 8-6 at halftime, but we don’t have a lot of depth with the midis, so we ran out of steam,” Burnett said.
The new turf field at Prout is under construction, with the possibility of completion before the end of the school year. The Crusader lacrosse teams are hoping to christen the field if they can. For now, home games remain at Christofaro Park.
Rebels holding steady
The South Kingstown girls lacrosse team wasn’t sure how it would fit in Division I when it made the jump in 2019. Along the way, the Rebels have shown that they can hold their own among the state’s best. After going 3-10 in their first year, they went 5-6 and made the playoffs last season.
Those results are fostering confidence for the program as it enters year three in the division.
“I think the biggest thing is playing with the D-I mentality. We’re there for a reason,” head coach Kristin Orabone said. “I think in the past, the girls used to think we’re stuck in it. But it’s not really like that. We’ve been doing well in Division I. Even last year with COVID, we had a strong season in D-I. I think it surprised them. I think it’s having that mentality and that confidence. They didn’t pick names out of a hat. We’re up here for a reason. They have to play with that confidence. It’s believing that and then exerting it. It’s a fast pace in D-I, but they can definitely keep up.”
The group that will try to do so this year features a handful of key veterans and a wave of young talent, including 14 freshmen, many of whom have a lot of lacrosse experience under their belts.
“It’s something I love to see, for sure,” Orabone said. “This is the first time in a while I’ve had a big freshman class come in, which is great. And we’re also seeing a lot more girls playing for travel teams in the off-season. Almost every one of our freshmen are playing in the same program, which is great. That was the missing extra piece for us, that a lot of other D-I schools have. We’re getting that now, too.”
The team’s three seniors – Sara Hancock, Avery Martin and Mackenzie Sweeney – are handling captain duties. Martin was a second-team all-stater last year. There are also a handful of returning players in the junior class, including standouts Zoe Lockwood and Finley Carr. Sophomores Sarah Burian and Victoria Hancock are anchoring the defense, with freshman Grace Riley in goal.
The Rebels played well in their season opener on Monday, losing a 14-13 thriller with La Salle, who was one of the top five teams in the league last year. It was a good first step in a ramp-up that has felt more like normal.
“Our biggest thing is just getting our mindset back into a normal schedule,” Orabone said. “We have a routine. For my sophomores, juniors and seniors, it’s been a strange and wild ride the last three years. I think it’s just getting back into the mindset that we always had. Control what we can control in games. That’s our biggest piece. If we can control ground balls and get possession, then we’re controlling the tempo and that’s a really good place to start.”
Mariners back in familiar home
Narragansett was put in a tough spot last season. Back from a year away, the Mariners were shipped off to Division I in Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment, enrollment numbers be damned. It was a struggle, but the Mariners took something away from the experience.
“We had a little saying last year: don’t ring the bell,” head coach Mark Lubic said. “We knew going into the games, there were times we were not going to be anywhere near competitive. But we didn’t want to ring the bell. That was our theme. Yes, I know this is tough, but don’t ring the bell. I give them a ton of credit. All the kids who endured that came back for 2022. I’m thrilled to death with that.”
That attitude should serve the Mariners well as they return to Division II, where the program has had a lot of success over the years. Let by a good group of seniors and a strong crop of sophomores who have embraced the sport, Narragansett is hoping to make some headway this spring.
“We’ve got a pretty solid group – 31 players,” Lubic said. “For a school the size of Narragansett, that’s pretty good. We’ve got a really nice mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores, with a couple of freshmen sprinkled in there.”
Introducing players to the sport has always been a hallmark of the Narragansett program, and that opportunity remains.
“At least at Narragansett, if you’ve never played the sport, you can come out as a sophomore or junior and jump on the JV team and work your way up,” Lubic said. “It’s a different experience than a school with bigger numbers, where if you don’t have experience you may not be able to play.”
The Mariners are led by a large senior class. It’s been a strange ride for them due to the COVID cancellation of the 2020 season and last year’s stint in D-I.
“Last year was a growing year for a lot of the kids and only time will tell if being in Division I stunted their growth,” Lubic said. “The cancellation really put a dent in the smaller school programs. In 2019, you had freshmen playing mostly JV. So 2020 is their real growing year. They didn’t have that. You can play indoor as much as you want. The difference is when you step out on that field and play Division I, the results speak for themselves.”
The senior group includes Emma Landy – who led efforts to get players in off-season leagues – plus key players Shannon McGreevy, Ava Pistacchio, Ally Seaver, Ashley Conroy and more. Several members of the sophomore class played throughout the off-season, including Ellie Wooten, Natalia Salvadore, Madison Tally, Eris Hughes, Ava Donadio, Megan O’Brien and Skylar O’Neill. Goalie Lucy Oberheu is also back.
“The sophomore class has done an exceptional job of keeping their sticks moving,” Lubic said. “They’ve done a lot of work in the off-season to make themselves better every day, which is kind of our mindset, our motto. What am I doing today to make myself better for tomorrow? A lot of kids have bought into that, which is really nice.”
Division II has a new look, with Narragansett and Mt. Hope returning from D-I. Last year’s D-II champ North Kingstown and Westerly both left for D-I. D-III champ Burrillville moved into D-II.
However the landscape shakes out, the Mariners hope to be in the mix.
“Division II is going to be very competitive, from what I can tell,” Lubic said. “Portsmouth is going to be very strong. Chariho looked really good in the spring jamboree. Burrillville won Division III last year and moved up. There are a lot of good teams. It’s going to be an interesting year. There are not going to be very many easy games.”
