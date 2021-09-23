South County’s two boys soccer champions from 2020 are picking up where they left off in 2021.
Reigning Division I champ South Kingstown improved to 4-0 with a victory over Cumberland on Saturday. The Rebels also own wins over East Greenwich, Classical and Central Falls. Three of the victories have been shutouts, with Classical getting the lone goal the Rebels have surrendered so far.
The team was set to face East Providence on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. Two key games await after that, with the Rebels set to visit La Salle on Friday and North Kingstown on Tuesday.
Narragansett got off to a similar start in Division III, winning four in a row before losing a 3-1 decision to Tiverton on Monday. The Mariners opened with wins over Prout, PCD, Rogers and Scituate, winning those games by a combined 23-2 margin.
The Mariners will host Woonsocket on Thursday at the Narragansett Community Athletic Complex.
Portsmouth tops SK
The South Kingstown football team had a lead at halftime against perennial contender Portsmouth but watched the Patriots score 21 unanswered points in the second half for a 34-14 win on Friday night.
Ryan Hazard had a touchdown run for the Rebels, while Rian O’Rourke tossed a touchdown pass to Lavell Shepard.
The Rebels will make the long trip north to face Burrillville on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Prout tennis winning early
The Prout girls tennis team is leading the charge among local squads in the early going, opening with four straight wins in Division II.
The Crusaders have beaten Mount St. Charles, North Providence, Narragansett and North Smithfield.
Meghan Mancini, Mia Renzulli, Breck O’Connor and Abigail Smith have been carrying the load on the singles court for the Crusaders. In doubles, Leah Hauser and Madeline Mattiucci have been leading the way.
