Led by a balanced attack and strong defense, the Narragansett girls basketball team notched a 48-26 win over Pilgrim in Division III league play last Wednesday. Freshman Brooke Caffrey led three players in double figures with 15 points. Grace Blessing added 14 and Dharma Parks chipped in 10.
