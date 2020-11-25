Fifteen minutes looking like a new team getting its feet wet.
Twenty-five minutes looking like a new team with all the potential in the world.
Every bit of the good and bad of the new identity was front and center for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team in its season opener Wednesday night. The Rams struggled early, falling behind by as many as 16, before soaring in the second half. No. 18 Arizona State had a little more in the end, pulling away after Fatts Russell fouled out and winning 94-88, but the Rams’ high ceiling and effort to deliver on it made an impression.
“We certainly don’t believe in moral victories here but I’m proud of the bunch,” URI head coach David Cox said. “I thought we fought. Arizona State is an extremely, extremely talented team and obviously a well-coached team. They came at us in waves in the first half. I thought our guys showed a tremendous amount of poise in the first half to battle back and cut that lead to seven. And then we fought like crazy in the second half.”
Tipoff was about 48 hours after URI was paired with the Sun Devils in a last-minute scheduling change. URI was initially scheduled to open its season Wednesday against Stephen F. Austin in Mohegan Sun’s Bubbleville Event, the stage for 40 games over the first 11 days of the season. Arizona State was slated to face No. 2 Baylor in the Empire Classic, but the Bears pulled out of the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Rams emerged as the replacement, suddenly part of a marquee game, the kind that had been elusive in scheduling amid the pandemic.
With no scrimmages or exhibition games this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday was URI’s first appearance on a game day stage. Much of the first half seemed to reflect that. Foul trouble, turnovers and a general helter-skelter feel left the Rams trailing by 16 points with 5:56 remaining in the first half. Four Rams picked up three fouls in the first 15 minutes.
“I was a little bit frustrated with the calls,” said Cox, who was whistled for a technical foul in the first half. “We had four games with three or more fouls in the first half and Fatts with four. I’ve never coached in a game like that.”
The Rams looked out of sorts on offense and gave the ball away 11 times before halftime. They seemed to be trying to do too much at the other end, as Arizona State got off to a hot start.
The tide began to turn late in the half. A putback dunk by Antwan Walker and a layup on the break by Jalen Carey got the Rams within eight. They would make it a seven-point game at half, though some of the enthusiasm was dampered by a fourth foul on Fatts Russell in the final minutes.
Russell and company continued the positive trends after halftime, though, even with the foul trouble. Russell teamed with Walker repeatedly in a stretch that gave Rhody the lead. Walker’s dunk off a Russell dish tied the game with 13:40 left. His 3-pointer from a Russell kick-out with 12:35 put URI on top.
“Fatts deserves the trust that I gave him tonight because he’s a senior and he’s played in a lot of big games,” Cox said. “It was unfortunate that he picked up that fourth foul, but obviously, we started him in the second half and he was good all the way through the six-minute mark of the second half. He went on a heck of a run to help us get back into the game in the second half.”
A fast-paced back-and-forth followed, with neither team able to get separation until the final minutes. Russell picked up his fifth foul with 5:52 remaining and URI on top 83-82. After losing the lead on the ensuing free throws, the Rams worked back to an 86-86 tie on a Jeremy Sheppard free throw with 3:25 left. A three-point play on a putback by Chris Osten gave Arizona State the lead for good. Sheppard’s driving layup moved the Rams within one at 2:39 but they would get no closer.
“He’s our best player. He’s our leader,” Cox said of losing Russell. “In a close game, it’s hard to play without your best player an dyour senior leader. But without him on the floor, I thought our guys continued to fight.”
Walker delivered career-highs of 19 points and eight rebounds. Sheppard also tallied 19 points in his URI debut, hitting 7-of-9 field goal attempts and 4-of-4 from 3-point range. D.J. Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds in his first game as a Ram, while Russell finished with 12 points and six assists. Malik Martin had nine points and Carey scored eight. Nine players saw action and all of them scored. A likely 10th member of the rotation, junior Jermaine Harris, missed the game after an injection for inflammation in his foot.
“I’ve been mixing up the lineups for our entire preseason, kind of keeping the guys a little off balance, but also trying to figure it out myself,” Cox said. “Without any exhibition games or scrimmages, it’s hard to figure out lineups and rotations. I thought they all came prepared tonight and stayed together through the adversity. We had 14 or 15 assists. I thought they played well together, so I was impressed by that.”
URI will face either Villanova or Boston College in the second round of the Empire Classic on Thursday. Its stay at Mohegan Sun continues with games against South Florida and San Francisco on Saturday and Sunday.
“For our first time playing together with all those new faces, I thought it was a pretty good showing,” Cox said. “But again, no moral victories. We came here to win, so I’m disappointed in the loss.”
