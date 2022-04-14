The South Kingstown girls lacrosse team scored a big win on Tuesday, beating Middletown 16-8 at Curtis Corner Middle School. Avery Martin and Zoe Lockwood scored five goals each to lead the attack, with Martin also chipping in two assists. Ella Martin added two goals, while Finley Carr, Hadley Cottrell, Sarah Burian and Piper Robbins scored one each. Grace Riley finished with eight saves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.