The Rhode Island Interscholastic League announced Friday the cancellation of the remainder of the winter sports season due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The decision ends hockey and basketball tournaments that were ongoing.
The start of the spring sports practices will also be delayed.
The decision came on the heels of Governor Gina Raimondo's announcement that all K-12 schools in Rhode Island would close next week.
A release from the RIIL read in part, "As a result of today’s joint announcement by Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health advising Rhode Islanders to stay home and avoid all non-essential crowds and also moving up the previously-scheduled April break for K-12 schools to next week, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League regrettably has cancelled all remaining winter tournaments, including contests scheduled for today."
The end of the tournaments impacts four local teams. South Kingstown High School's boys hockey squad was slated to play East Greenwich for the Division II title in a best-of-three series that was to begin on Friday.
The South Kingstown girls basketball team, fresh off its Division I championship, won its opening round game in the state open tournament on Thursday and was scheduled for a quarterfinal game on Sunday.
The North Kingstown boys and girls basketball teams both advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament with victories on Thursday. The boys team was aiming to defend its state championship.
The tournaments were in flux all week as cancellations rippled across the American sports landscape. Connecticut canceled the rest of its winter season on Tuesday. The NCAA first declared that no fans would be allowed at the men's and women's basketball tournaments, then canceled them altogether on Thursday, the day after the NBA suspended its season.
For state tournament basketball games played on Thursday, schools instituted varying limited attendance policies, some allowing no fans, others permitting only parents or guardians to attend.
The RIIL announced Thursday that the tournaments would continue, but that at quarterfinal, semifinal and championship sites Rhode Island College, the Ryan Center and Boss Arena, no spectators would be allowed.
"The RIIL made every effort to keep the tournaments going and to give the student-athletes an opportunity to finish out their winter seasons. However, the league in conjunction with the Principals’ Committee on Athletics has determined that is not possible given the extenuating circumstances created by the COVID-19 health crisis," read the release.
The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament later had many wondering if Thursday's slate of games would mark the end.
“I told them before the game, ‘This is the state championship game, because we may not play tomorrow,’” North Kingstown girls basketball coach Bob Simeone said after Thursday's win over Cumberland.
Spring sports practices were due to begin on Monday, but will be delayed at least one week.
