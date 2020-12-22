Malik Martin made his first shot in Friday’s game against Davidson, a 3-pointer with 17:06 left in the first half. Then he made another 3. And still another.
With that, the junior transfer was off and running on the best game of his career.
Inserted into the starting lineup early in the season as a defensive tone-setter, Martin had yet to have a breakout game at the offensive end.
“That was great for him, because he’s been really hard on himself,” Cox said. “He expects a lot of himself. He wants to help us win. He’s a winner. He’s a Martin. We were really happy to see him have that type of individual success today.”
Cox often references Martin’s family legacy. His style, work ethic and character are reminiscent of older brother Hassan, who starred for the Rams from 2013 to 2017 and was one of the driving forces behind the program’s return to the NCAA Tournament. While Hassan was a power forward, Malik is a little shorter and players on the wing, but brings the same toughness.
“He’s a chip off the old block,” Cox said.
Martin came into Friday’s tilt averaging 4.3 points per game and had been held scoreless against Western Kentucky in the team’s previous game.
He wasn’t shy about firing away, and he rode the hot streak all night. He finished 7-of-9 from the field. His 20 points represented his best showing in a URI uniform and the best of his career. In two seasons at Charlotte, Martin topped out at 19 points. He averaged 9.0 points per game last season.
Betrand debuts
The NCAA approved a rule change last week that granted immediate eligibility to all Division I transfers.
URI wasted no time taking advantage of the change.
Towson transfer Allen Betrand was due to sit out this season after not applying for a waiver like URI’s other transfers did. Now eligible, Betrand saw big minutes in Friday’s game against Davidson and came through with eight points.
“Huge addition,” Cox said. “He’s a shot-maker. He’s a bully in the paint, a true North Philly kid. He brings attitude and energy. He’s been one of our most dynamic leaders slash coaches for the past two months.”
Betrand was an all-conference selection at Towson last season after averaging 13.6 points per game.
Mitchell done for season
Cox confirmed last Thursday that sophomore big man Makhi Mitchell is out for the season after suffering an injury against Western Kentucky. The news had been originally reported on Twitter by Mitchell’s mother.
Mitchell was averaging 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Schedule not likely to change
URI capitalized on an unusual environment in college hoops to join the Empire Classic and add a one-off game with Wisconsin, but Cox said after Friday’s game that no other additions are in the works. The Rams have 12 days off between Friday’s game against Davidson and a Dec. 30 matchup with St. Bonaventure. One week of that stretch is devoted to final exams. Remaining time will be utilized to get some rest for players who went through a busy first month of the season.
