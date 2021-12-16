Bar still high for NK after runner-up finish
In some ways, last season was an ending for the North Kingstown High School hockey team. The Skippers finished as the Division II runner-up, then said goodbye to a strong senior class and head coach Bob Nabb, who retired after a long stint at the helm.
But the current Skippers hope last year was just the beginning. The goal is to keep the bar high and make contention an annual thing. Amid the changes, the Skippers are staying the course.
“There are growing pains with new kids. New coach, we’re trying some different things strategy wise,” head coach Cody Sellers said. “We’re seeing some things that need to be worked on, but we’re also seeing success, too.”
Sellers was an assistant under Nabb for six years and now moves into the top spot. Adam Nabb, Bob’s son, remains on staff as an assistant coach. Nate Vandemoer is joining the staff.
Sellers is a former Skipper who was part of the hockey program’s first championship in 2007. Nabb also won a title with the team in 2010.
Ties to the program – and to its best years – made the new coaching staff a perfect fit.
“There’s a lot of hockey knowledge that has stayed from that,” Sellers said. “There are some things that are changing and some things that are simply staying. We’re trying to create this community centric program, where North Kingstown – which always has a lot of kids – has a strong hockey program for kids to come to. My pitch is always, ‘Make it so kids want to play hockey.’ Make it a serious program, with serious coaching and serious players.”
Seniors Evan Engelhardt, Conall Gately, Max Proulx, Bryce Shabo and goalie Braeden Perry will set that tone this year. All played significant roles last year. Gately and Engelhardt will be two of the top scoring threats up front, while Proulx and Shabo are leading the defense. Perry is stepping into a full-time role after seeing plenty of action in previous seasons.
Other returning players include Damian Maltezo, Marcus Macchioni and Will Brew. A host of younger players are getting an opportunity and running with it.
“We have a lot of new kids this year and we got a lot of people on the ice tonight,” Sellers said after Saturday’s game, a tie with Cranston. “The positive is it’s all coachable things. Not necessarily the fact that it’s a new coach, new year, 12 new kids in the program. It’s just the little things we can do in practice and break down on film.”
Chemistry is also a priority, with the Skippers using a coordinated effort to foster it.
“We’ve established kind of a family program within the team, that makes it so the whole of the 35-deep roster always has a tie-in across grade and level,” Sellers said. “We have them in groups of six of seven kids. The cohesion, even from varsity to our JV program, you can see it click right away.”
Division II is smaller this year and features some standout teams, including Cranston, which beat the Skippers for the title last year.
There’s confidence and motivation to be drawn from that run, and the Skippers will tap into it as they try to make another one.
“The boys have hung up reminders of last season, of things that we’re working on,” Sellers said. “The buzz before Saturday night lights at Boss Ice Arena is back. The coaches were excited, the players were excited. You had two teams who were ready to battle. What’s better than that?”
Narragansett/Chariho poised to make a move
It wasn’t a full length game and it won’t count in the standings, but last week’s Injury Fund matchup may go down as the moment the Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey team announced its presence.
Building their roster and trending up after some difficult years, the Gulls are poised to contend this season and showed it with a 9-6 victory over South Kingstown in a two-period preseason game at Boss Arena.
“We’ve only had a couple of practices under our belt,” head coach Ryan Meade said. “We really just had the kids who have been here the last three or four years going out there and picking up where we left off. Get some new guys going too and see what happens. I’m glad they were able to battle back and get a win.”
This will be the seventh year of the co-op program and it has the potential to be the best. Numbers are way up compared to the lean early years of the team, and there’s experience and talent among the growing cast. Last season, the Gulls played in an expanded Division II and found a little bit of success against the tougher competition, going 2-7 and making the playoffs.
“I think we faced some good competition and saw where we stood,” Meade said. “We sqeaked into the playoffs and had a couple of good games. We got light years better as the year went on.”
Matchups with South Kingstown also serve as a good barometer. A year ago, the Gulls were blown out. This season began with the win over the Rebels.
“First game of the year against them last year, we lost like 9-2 or 9-3,” Meade said. “So it just kind of shows the commitment and the time they put in. It pays off.”
A large senior class includes Matt Beaudry, Nicolas Keegan, Adam Leander, Ben Avedisian, Rob McHugh, Sean O’Brien, Andrew Kanaczet and Bodhi Parks. Junior Jacob Correira, freshman Mason Kosiorek and junior Sean Lyons manned the top line in the Injury Fund game. Matt Beaudry and junior Jack Abrams are anchoring the defense. Junior Phil Brodeur returns at the goalie spot.
“We’re in a situation this year where it’s finally an upperclassmen group,” Meade said. “The past three or four years, we’ve been really heavy on underclassmen. The kids who are seniors and juniors now, they were getting it handed to them their first few years. They’re eager and hungry to come out and get some wins this year.”
Division III is back this year, and the Gulls are in it, along with South Kingstown, Ponaganset, Coventry, Mt. Hope/East Providence, Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton, and West Warwick/EWG.
“Everything is balanced out based on where people were last year,” Meade said. “It should hopefully give us a chance to be near the top of the division.”
New era for Rebels
New coach, new division, lots of new faces.
It’s a season of change for the South Kingstown hockey team, but the Rebels expect their status as a strong team to remain the same.
“I think we’re going to be more than competitive in our league,” head coach Rick Angeli said.
Angeli is taking the reins from Tom Cauchon, who filled in for one year last winter after the departure of coach Toby Gibbons. A South Kingstown resident, Angeli was a longtime assistant coach at Bishop Hendricken and is excited to be taking over. Assistant T.J. Lynch remains on staff. Dave Cannon, former head coach of the South County Storm girls hockey team, is also serving as an assistant.
He inherits a team that is moving down to Division III, despite finding some success in D-II over the years. The Rebels were set to play for the championship in 2020 when the pandemic hit and forced the cancellation of the title series. They went 2-5 in the abbreviated 2021 season and lost in the preliminary round of the playoffs.
The group that’s heading to D-III mixes some key holdovers with a host of young players. The Rebels will lean heavily on seniors Ben Paskalides, Nick Peters and Colin O’Grady. Juniors Cody Granville and Eison Nee will also be key players. Junior Robbie Dwyer and sophomore Shea Sullivan are among the others with experience. The Rebels have two senior goalies in Joe Bruno and Sam Wallin, who are competing with freshman Hamilton Awe.
Goal-scoring figures to be a strength. Shoring things up at the other end will be a major focus.
“We have plenty of forwards,” Angeli said. “We’ve been shuttling guys back and forth between forward and D to try to figure out what we have. I don’t think scoring goals is going to be our issue. Trying to get some structure on the defensive end is going to be big for us.”
The Rebels lost their Injury Fund matchup with Narragansett/Chariho but came back with a bang in their league opener, beating Ponaganset in overtime. Granville had the game-winning tally, part of a hat trick.
Prout back to full speed
For the last two seasons, amid a dip in numbers, the Prout hockey team fortified itself with a handful of players from Scituate High School in a co-op arrangement.
It was a great setup, and the Prout program is grateful for it, but it’s no longer necessary.
The Crusaders are back to their fighting weight and eager for what comes next.
“We have an influx of guys,” head coach John Gaffney said. “It’s a bit cyclical with some of the hockey birth years. Being a hockey dad myself with a couple of kids, you kind of see the ups and downs. Some of the years, you have a lot of kids. Those ‘05 and ‘06 birth years were kind of lean. Now we’re getting into the 06s, the 07s, and it seems like there are more kids playing hockey in South Country. Kids who are looking for an opportunity to play at a high level and see that we’re a viable alternative if not a better place for some of these kids.”
The co-op years were important, a time when Scituate’s arrival kept things afloat for Prout. The Crusaders were considering playing just a non-league schedule in 2019-20 due to low numbers, when the co-op possibility materialized. The co-op squad found a measure of success, winning a few games each year, including a signature victory over Bishop Hendricken. It also allowed the Crusaders to remain in Division I, where they want to be.
“Those kids at Scituate were great to work with,” Gaffney said. “Good relationships with our Prout guys and the Scituate community. It was kind of a mutual relationship there. I’d do it again in a heartbeat if the need was there. We really appreciate those kids. They were great.”
Scituate has joined a more geographically friendly co-op with Cranston for the 2021-22 season, while Prout is back on its own. The numbers are way up, particularly in the lower grades, with 24 freshmen and sophomores now in the program.
The only two seniors – Cam Fonseca and Billy Costello – are serving as captains, along with junior Nick Gamba.
“They’re great examples for our younger guys, just showing everybody that this is big boy hockey,” Gaffney said. “You come to work every day, be accountable and play Crusader hockey.”
Junior Mark Roberts is back after making a strong impression in his first two years. He’s trying his hand at defenseman this season and is making a smooth transition. The junior class also includes Jake Cox. Owen Glass and Mason Meloccaro are playing goalie.
Everyone else is either a sophomore or a freshman. It’s a youth movement that should eventually pay big dividends, but the Crusaders won’t just sit and wait for experience to develop. They’re excited to begin making a mark now.
“We have high expectations,” Gaffney said. “We’re going to play the young guys because that’s who we’ve got. I think we’re a Division I mainstay and we’re here to stay. I think that we’re poised to make some noise.”
Though the championship round has remained the realm of Hendricken, La Salle and Mount St. Charles, Division I has seen hints of parity the last few seasons. Already this year, Burrillville owns a win over Mount St. Charles. Barrington lost by just one goal to La Salle. Division I will feature 11 teams this year.
“I think it’s wide open, Our expectation is we compete night in and night out,” Gaffney said. “And if we’re able to do that, we hope to be top five, get ourselves in the playoffs and get some experience for the years to come.”
And there’s an appreciation for that opportunity, especially after last year.
“Considering the fact that we only had nine games last year, it was kind of taken away from us,” Gaffney said. “One of the things we’ve talked about is caring for your teammates and just being grateful for what we have. Last year, our senior class, those guys were like, ‘Oh this is what we have to deal with? Ok, let’s go.’ I think we need to have the same attitude. We’ve told the kids, this is something special. You’re able to have 24 games here, with some nice non-league games. Take advantage of the opportunity because it’s not a guarantee.”
