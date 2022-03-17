South County will once again have a hometown rooting interest for March Madness.
Former South Kingstown star Keegan Records is back in the NCAA Tournament with the Colgate University men’s basketball team. The Patriot League champion Raiders are a No. 14 seed and will face No. 3 Wisconsin in the first round. Tipoff for the game in Milwaukee is set for Friday at 9:50 p.m., on TBS.
Colgate (23-11, 16-2 Patriot) clinched its third Patriot League championship in four years with last Wednesday’s 74-58 victory over Navy in the title game at Cotterell Court. The Raiders carry a program-record 15 game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, which is the third-longest active win streak in the country. The team’s non-conference slate included a win over Syracuse.
Records has started 33 of 34 games for the Raiders in this his junior season. He is averaging 10 points and 6.1 rebounds per game and is shooting 65 percent from the floor.
A year ago, Colgate led Arkansas in the opening round of their NCAA Tournament matchup before the Razorbacks pulled away for an 85-68 win. Records had six points and eight rebounds in his tourney debut.
