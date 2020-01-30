NORTH KINGSTOWN — The senior was impressed – and a little nervous.
“They’re good,” Katelyn Haberle said of the freshmen joining the North Kingstown girls basketball program this season, “and I was kind of scared they were going to take my spot.”
It was a natural reaction amid the hierarchy of high school sports, where seniors still run the show and freshmen are still charged with carrying equipment to the bus.
But for the Skippers, a mix that can be tricky has clicked even better than they could have hoped for. With veterans flanked by newcomers, North Kingstown is sitting at 9-0 in Division I play.
“Our team bonded this year really well,” Haberle said. “It’s so different because our team is so young. We came in thinking, ‘Oh, we might not be that great.’ But we’re really playing well.”
The Skippers held off Barrington 54-44 last Thursday, then blew past Johnston 52-23 on Monday to stay perfect. They were set to face East Greenwich on Wednesday before a big game against reigning state champion and fellow unbeaten La Salle on Friday.
Blending their returning players with new faces has allowed the Skippers to be in this position. Haberle and fellow senior Maggie Schwab start alongside junior point guard Casey Westall. They’re joined by freshmen Jillian Rogers and Jordan Moreau. The veteran core includes senior captain Maya Lima and senior Audrey Martone. Freshmen Carly Lafferty and Emma Michaud are seeing big minutes off the bench, along with sophomore Anina Sherman.
“They’re so mature,” head coach Bob Simeone said of the young players. “They seem like seniors to the upperclassmen. They just meld. The maturity level and the basketball IQ is huge.”
The examples of high IQ bely the lack of high school experience.
“I’ve been coaching 40 years at different places, and I’ve never seen a team with an IQ like this,” assistant coach Len Palizza said. “A timeout huddle, you could draw up something they’ve never run before and they’ll go out and run it.”
From that starting point, the roster mix has furthered North Kingstown’s success by spurring competition in practice. The initial reaction of a veteran player – that her job might be in jeopardy – probably isn’t a bad thing in terms of a team’s potential.
“I think the upperclassmen know [the freshmen] are good and if we want to win, we’ve got to play them,” Simeone said. “They challenge each other. It’s comical sometimes because they’re pushing each other so hard.”
The Skippers hope the competition continues, because they know they’re far from a finished product. And they’re still the new kids on the block in the D-I race, with La Salle and South Kingstown – last year’s state finalists – leading the pack.
“We put them to the test early and now we’re trying to keep them focused,” Simeone said. “Our biggest thing is rebounding. Against South, if we don’t box out, they’re going to kill us on the boards. We’ve got some big tests coming up.”
At this point, age and class are mattering less and less as the Skippers mold themselves into one team – one contending team.
“I think we all enjoy winning and the feeling you get when you win,” Haberle said. “We all want to work harder and harder, keep getting that feeling and hopefully take it to the state championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.