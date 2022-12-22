South Kingstown’s Sierra Thompson and Prout’s Julia Smith both broke school records at the RITCA Invitational indoor track meet on Saturday in Providence.
Thompson was named meet MVP after winning the 300 meters and the 55-meter hurdles. The junior ran the 300 in a school record time of 42.43 seconds. In the hurdles, Thompson won in a time of 9.08 seconds.
Smith, a freshman, broke the Prout school record in the weight throw in some of her first high school competition. She hrew 35 feet, 2.25 inches, breaking the record set in 2010 by almost a foot.
Smith finished 12th in the competition and was tops among freshmen. She also took seventh in the shot put.
Several other area competitors had good showings at the meet. North Kingstown’s Jackson Borge placed third in the 1,500 and Ethan Wordell took third in the weight throw.
South Kingstown’s Sofia Caito finished third in the 1,500, Laurel Filiberto took fifth in the 600, Isiah Carter finished sixth in the long jump and Emily Derreza was fifth in the hurdles.
For Narragansett, Carson Oakes finished second in the long jump, Karuna Lohmann took fifth in the 300, Kylee Bennett took second in the weight throw, and the girls 4x400 relay took second.
For Prout, Steven Quinn placed second in the 300 and Jesse Fitzelle-Jones took fifth in the 600.
Crusader Christmas Classic
The Prout hockey team will host the Crusader Christmas Classic again and this year, it will be held in Providence. Schneider Arena, hope of the Providence College Friars, will be the site for the three-day tournament.
The event begins Dec. 27, and continues Dec. 28 and 29, with both in-state and out-of-state teams competing. Games are at 3 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day.
Championship rematch
The South Kingstown and Narragansett/Chariho hockey teams will meet Friday, for the first time since their championship thriller last season. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. at Boss Arena.
