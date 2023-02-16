SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Prout girls basketball team picked a good time to bust out of a losing streak.
The Crusaders celebrated senior night with a 55-42 victory over Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, with the victory snapping a seven-game losing skid.
“It was a fun night,” Prout head coach Scott Marques said. “And we haven’t had fun like that in a while.”
Seniors Morgan Verdi and Ellie Andrews were honored before the game. Andrews has been sidelined for most of the season, since suffering a concussion in the team bus crash that happened in early January. She has still not been cleared to play but she suited up for Thursday’s game, and with cooperation from officials and the Mt. Pleasant squad, took the court for the opening tip-off. The game was then stopped briefly and Andrews was subbed out to a loud ovation.
“She got announced in the starting lineup, got to be a part of it as much as possible,” Marques said. “We were glad we were able to do that. It was a good way to end it at home for her.”
The other senior led the way for the Crusaders in the victory. Verdi has been a contributor since her freshman season. She scored 14 points in Thursday’s game and helped power the win.
“It was a good night for Morgan,” Marques said. “She was part of the hiring committee when I got the job. She sat at the table. She was there from day one. I was really happy to see the way she played tonight.”
Prout is out of playoff contention but has surpassed its win total from each of the last three seasons. Against Mt. Pleasant – who has also struggled this season – persistence paid off for the Crusaders. They took a lead in the first quarter and bumped it to a 27-14 halftime cushion.
Molly Green, Erin Young and Charleigh George fueled a 6-0 spurt early in the second half and the lead grew to 18 later in the third quarter.
Verdi, Young, Bella DelSesto and Green led a good run early in the fourth quarter as the lead expanded to 24. Mt. Pleasant made a late push, getting within 11, but Verdi stopped the comeback with a jumper around the one-minute mark and the Crusaders held on.
“We tried to keep it simple tonight,” Marques said. “At times, we did really keep it simple and we saw the results. And it’s so much easier when the ball goes in the basket. We had a great practice coming into this and it showed tonight.”
Verdi’s 14 points led the Crusaders. Green scored nine and Young added eight.
The Crusaders made it two wins in a row with a 69-21 victory over Woonsocket on Saturday.
“We were in it in a few of the losses the last few weeks. Just couldn’t get over the hump,” Marques said. “But we’ve definitely been better record-wise than they were last year. I hope they see that as a positive. We’re really young and we’ll have a lot of players coming back.”
