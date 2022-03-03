MIDDLETOWN — The only team to beat North Kingstown over the final 13 games of the season was the same team that stood between the Skippers and their second straight trip to the Division II championship series.
That made for a challenge but also a jump start.
Heading into the playoff series with the Rogers/Middletown/Rocky Hill co-op, the Skippers needed no reminder of what it would take to win.
“It pretty much told us, ‘We’re beatable,’” senior Conall Gately said. “We knew if we didn’t play well, they could easily beat us. We needed to play our game to beat them and we did that.”
The result was a series sweep. The top-seeded Skippers won 3-1 in the opener at Boss Arena Saturday night, and clinched the finals trip with another 3-1 victory on Sunday at St. George’s School.
After last year’s runner-up finish in D-II, the Skippers are making a return trip to the title series. They’ll face Lincoln in the best-of-three set, beginning Saturday.
“It’s pretty huge, after losing last year,” Gately said. “That was pretty tough, especially with the seniors we had. It’s nice to be going back.”
The Skippers had long clinched the top seed and were riding a 12-game winning streak when they lost 1-0 to RMR on Feb. 18. The biggest takeaways were the need to play at a higher level and the necessity of countering RMR’s speed.
“We had to do whatever we could to mitigate their speed,” head coach Cody Sellers said. “St. George’s is a wider and longer rink than any rink in the state, and there’s at least one player on all of their lines who can beat us with speed. This is their home rink. They’re used to it and they can take advantage of it.”
The first game was on North’s home ice, but RMR served notice that its regular-season win was no fluke when it scored the game’s first goal and led into the second period. But the Skippers responded with three unanswered goals. Max Proulx tied the game in the second period, then gave the Skippers the 2-1 lead in the third. Marcus Macchioni’s empy-net goal in the final minute sealed the win. Macchioni, Gately, Will Brew and Tom Paolo finished with one assist each, while Braeden Perry made 10 saves as the Skippers severely limited opportunities for RMR.
Back at St. George’s on Sunday, in front of a capacity crowd, the Skippers asserted themselves again. Tim Coleman staked North to a 1-0 lead in the first period, with assists to Brew and Macchioni. A miscue on a clearing pass by Perry allowed RMR to tie the game on a short-handed goal in the second period, but the Skippers regained the lead in the final minute of the frame as Gately delivered a power-play goal. Paolo assisted. Gately put the finishing touches on the win with a breakaway goal in third period, with Jake Horsman assisting. Perry finished with 18 saves.
“We made a couple of minor tweaks, and the guys took care of the rest,” Sellers said. “I think it’s just the leadership in every piece of the process. You’ve got Braeden Perry to be confidently relied upon. You’ve got two senior defensive captains. And you have three strong lines, with our fourth line always ready to go.”
Depth, talent and chemistry have added up to another title shot for North, which had gone through some lean years before last season’s breakthrough.
The championship series is set for Schneider Arena at Providence College, beginning Saturday at 3 p.m. Game two is slated for Monday at 7:30 p.m. If necessary, game three would be Tuesday.
“I’m just elated for them. I credit the program more than anything. We only made minor tweaks when I came on board,” said Sellers, who moved from an assistant coach spot to the head job this year. “You give the kids a little bit room to think and do things on their own, and they run with it. We try not to necessarily manage the game tightly. And they do this. Any team building we can do is superceded by what they do. They hang out all the time. They work out together. It’s just a great group of kids.”
