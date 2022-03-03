Earlier this week, a group of state representatives and state senators introduced a pair of identical bills to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana for adults 21 and older in Rhode Island. The bill comes as both Senate President Dominic Ruggerio and Speaker of the House Joseph Shekarchi have indicated they believe this to be the year Rhode Island joins 18 other states with adult-use cannabis legalization laws. If passed, the legislation would allow Rhode Islanders to possess and purchase up to one ounce of cannabis (and up to 10 ounces in a person’s residence) as well as set the rate at which the drug is taxed, with a 10% cannabis retail excise tax being added to the purchase price in addition to the state's standard sales tax of seven percent and a three-percent local sales tax. Gov. Dan McKee has previously expressed support for legalizing marijuana and included a separate legalization proposal in his budget bill introduced in January. The first committee hearing on the bill is expected to be scheduled toward the end of this month. With signs pointing now, more than ever, that the legislation has enough moment to become law, do you support the full legalization of marijuana in Rhode Island? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

