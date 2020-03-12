PROVIDENCE — The North Kingstown High School girls basketball team held onto the ball this time but didn’t do quite enough with it.
In a regular season loss to La Salle, the Skippers gave away too many turnovers, which led to too many easy baskets for the Rams, who turned a tie early in the second half into a 30-point win.
The objective for the rematch in Sunday’s Division I semifinals at Rhode Island College was to limit turnovers, and the Skippers achieved it, committing 16 turnovers, only a few of which led to fast-break oppportunities for the Rams. But the Skippers also endured two droughts, starting the game 1-for-11 from the field and falling into a 13-2 hole, then going 0-for-8 in the first six-plus minutes of the second half as La Salle went up by 14.
North Kingstown worked all the way back to make it a two-point game with 3:26 left, but La Salle responded with two key buckets and made stops down the stretch for a 38-32 win and a spot in the Division I title game. The season will continue for the Skippers in the state tournament.
“We only had a couple of turnovers in the press. We got shots,” North Kingstown head coach Bob Simeone said. “We just weren’t scoring them.”
The fourth-seeded Skippers were coming off a win over Wheeler in the quarterfinals and had extra time to prepare for La Salle due to the postponement of the D-I semis from Thursday until Sunday due to St. Raphael’s involvement with the cases of coronavirus. The Saints ended up forfeiting their quarterfinal game to Barrington, who lost to South Kingstown in Sunday’s other semifinal.
North Kingstown didn’t commit its first turnover against the La Salle full-court press until the 3:24 mark of the first half, but by then was in a hole anyway. The 1-for-11 start coincided with a good beginning for the Rams, who made two 3-pointers in racing to the 13-2 advantage.
A 3-pointer by Casey Westall stopped the bleeding momentarily before La Salle went up 20-7. The Skippers outscored the Rams 10-4 over the rest of the first half, getting five points by Jillian Rogers, another 3-pointer by westall and a putback at the buzzer by Maggie Schwab that made it 24-17 at halftime.
La Salle’s Aria DiNobile hit two 3-pointers early in the second half and the Skippers went cold again as their deficit ballooned to 14 at 32-18. But the second 3-pointer by DiNobile at 11:51 would be La Salle’s last points for almost nine minutes. The Skipeprs tightened up their defense and the Rams missed the open shots that they did get.
“Our defense really locked down,” Simeone said. “I though the girls played hard. We had them scouted well. We took all their cuts away.”
With the Rams scuffling, North Kingstown steadily took bites out of the lead. A fast-break layup by Katelyn Haberle ended the 0-for-8 start, Rohers scored four points and Schwab tallied two as the Skippers made it 32-26. A jumper in the lane by Westall with 5:04 remaining turned it into a four-point game. After two turnovers and a missed layup, the Skippers moved closer on a bucket in the post by Schwab, which made it 32-30 with 3:26 remaining.
Malena Corso finally put an end to La Salle’s dry spell with a driving layup at 3:09. After a Skipper miss, DiNobile hit a 3-pointer and the Rams were back in business. Schwab’s putback with 1:43 left provided the Skippers their only points the rest of the way as they went 1-for-6 from the field over the final three minutes.
“You just can’t miss easy shots,” Simeone said. “This is a tough facility to play in, especially for freshman, their first time. I couldn’t ask for more from them all week. They’re working hard, really paying attention. They did a great job with the scout.”
Rogers led the Skippers with 12 points. Westall and Schwab tallied eight each.
North Kingstown is the No. 5 seed for the state tournament and will host Cumberland tonight at 5:30 p.m.
“Can’t be more proud of them. So far, it’s been an outstanding year. Fun group to coach,” Simeone said. “We’re taking Monday off - it’s a lot of basketball - then go to practice Tuesday and Wednesday and get ready for Thursday.”
