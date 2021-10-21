SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Minutes away from avenging its only loss of the season, the South Kingstown field hockey team instead suffered an even tougher defeat.
Burrillville rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two goals in the final 2:26 of the game for a 2-1 win at Curtis Corner Middle School. The Rebels also dropped a 2-1 game to the Broncos on Sept. 27 but had since won four straight.
“I think our mental toughness played a part in that game,” head coach Margaret McGregor said. “We’re not able to call timeouts now that we’ve gone to quarters and they needed a mental break. We went back on our heels instead of trying to play as well as we possibly could. We let our game fall apart.”
The Rebels are now 9-2-1 with two games remaining in the regular season. They’re tied with Cumberland near the top of the standings, and those teams will meet in the season finale on Saturday. Burrillville is now 10-3.
South Kingstown had the better of the action in Tuesday’s first half and capitalized on a goal by Sarah Cottrell with 7:11 left in the second quarter. Cottrell knocked in a shot from the middle as the ball was bouncing around in the circle. Sara Wokoske picked up an assist.
Leading 1-0, the Rebels earned four straight penalty corners early in the third quarter, but came up empty. Burrillville slowly but surely flipped the field for the rest of the second half, dominating possession and creating chances.
South Kingstown’s defense and goalie Camryn Glenn held the Broncos off for a long time, but the sheer number of opportunities were hard to mitigate. The Broncos were awarded 12 penalty corners in the second half – nine of them coming in the final eight minutes – after getting none in the first half.
“I give them the credit for that,” McGregor said of the Broncos. “They played hard and they beat us to every single ball during that stretch. They wanted a goal. It creates that havoc and it caused us to commit silly fouls.”
Two of the corners turned into goals. With 2:26 left, Rihanna Morin tied the game for the Broncos. With 50 seconds remaining, another corner set up the go-ahead goal by Morgan Rainville.
The Rebels made a final push in the closing seconds but were unable to put a quality scoring chance together.
It was a disappointing finish for the home team, but one they hope will serve them well in the postseason.
“You can’t ever get complacent,” McGregor said. “We have to learn from it and be mentally strong enough to overcome a goal or a lot of pressure.”
The Rebels honored their senior class before the game, saluting Wokoske, Lauren Adams, Phaedra DeLeo, Maeve Kirwin, Simone Cooper, Katherine Laliberte, Haley Casten and Sophia Dionne.
“They’re a great group,” McGregor said. “They’ve been around for a long time. That’s why it’s so painful today, because I think they’re better than that. But hopefully they learn and get better from it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.