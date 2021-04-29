North Kingstown opened the postseason by winning the first eight points of its quarterfinal match against Cumberland and went on to an emphatic 25-5 victory in the first set, one of its most lopsided wins of the season. The Skippers slowed down only a bit from there, winning the second set 25-11 and the third 25-15 for a sweep into the semifinals.
The Skippers had dropped a set twice down the stretch of the regular season – something that hadn’t happened all year before that – but those appear to be just minor bumps in the road. The Skippers swept fellow unbeaten Cranston East in the regular season finale to enter the playoffs on a high note.
North Kingstown is in the semifinals for the sixth consecutive season as it seeks a fourth straight state championship. The Skippers have not lost a regular season league or a playoff match since 2016, a streak that is now up to 71 matches.
The semifinals are set for Thursday night. The Skippers will host No. 4 Prout at 6:30 p.m.
Crusaders earn semifinal berth
Prout’s resurgent season continues. The Crusaders clinched the spot opposite North Kingstown with a 3-1 win over Coventry on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
It’s Prout’s first trip to the semis since 2012. There were some lean years in the interim, including an 0-16 campaign in 2018. The Crusaders began to show positive signs in 2019, going 6-10. The breakthrough arrived this year, with Prout going 7-4 in the regular season.
Coventry represented a challenge in the quarterfinals. The teams met just five days before in the regular season finale, with Prout winning in five sets. This time, the Crusaders won 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-21.
Ava Grace Dresback led the way with 12 kills, seven aces and 11 digs. Mia Slade finished with 10 kills, five aces and 15 digs. Grace Nooney and Olivia Barber combined for 11 kills, seven aces and eight digs.
Mariners slip past Central Falls for D-III semis berth
In 2019, Narragansett lost as the No. 5 seed in the quarterfinals. This time, the Mariners went on the road and came home with a 3-1 victory over Central Falls.
Each set was a barnburner. Narragansett dropped the first set 25-23 but came back for a 25-21 win in the second set. The Mariners took the third set in dramatic fashion with a 26-24 win, then finished off the victory with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
“This game was not easy, tight sets at all times,” head coach Abby Hummel said. “The girls had long and hard volleys at times, but it’s exciting to see the growth in D3 volleyball and it was fun to watch.”
Narragansett lost a regular season match with the Warriors but was thrilled to turn it around. Lauren Aldrich and Hannah St. Jean each tallied 11 kills to lead the charge. Aldrich added 14 digs and two aces, while St. Jean chipped in seven digs. Sidney Davis totaled 14 assists and two blocks.
“Lauren and Hannah today were on their game and completely focused. When that happens the team gets in sync quickly offensively and defensively,” Hummel said. “As coaches, we really thought that last time we faced Central Falls the girls were not at their best. We are just happy with the amount of confidence and heart they played with as a team.”
The semifinal berth is the second in the last three seasons for the Mariners, who lost to Rogers in the 2018 semis.
They’ll be on the road again Thursday as they visit top-seeded St. Raphael at 5 p.m.
