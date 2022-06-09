A loss on Tuesday ended the best playoff run by Narragansett softball in almost a decade.
The Mariners won their postseason opener in dramatic fashion before a loss to Mt. Hope in the double-elimination bracket. A 4-3 victory over Lincoln on Saturday kept the Mariners alive, but Mt. Hope got them again by a 13-3 score in Tuesday’s losers bracket game.
The ride was Narragansett’s first extended taste of playoff success since it won the Division III title in 2014. In the interim, the Mariners had a few tough years and some good years that ended with early exits.
“It was a great run,” Narragansett head coach Mark Paliotti said. “Narragansett had the D-III championships a while back. D-II is a whole different brand of softball. This year was special. We beat some really good teams.”
On the heels of their upset of West Warwick in the first round, the Mariners were in contention for another one against Mt. Hope. They led into the fifth inning when the top-seeded Huskies rallied for a 5-2 win.
“Going to Mt. Hope, we had a lead in the first game until the fifth inning,” Paliotti said. “Hit here, hit there, couple of mistakes.”
Undeterred, the Mariners came back with a 4-3 win over a Lincoln team that had been one of the hottest teams in the league entering the playoffs. To knock off both West Warwick and Lincoln – two traditional contenders – in the same postseason speaks to how well Narragansett played.
“That pitcher for Lincoln, she was a stud,” Paliotti said. “The kids had great at-bats against her. Even though they were a seven seed, they had only lost one game since they got their pitcher back. That was a great win for us.”
The momentum finally ran out on Tuesday in another trip to Mt. Hope. The Huskies pulled away and won by mercy rule, bringing an end to Narragansett’s run. The Mariners finished as one of the last six teams standing in D-II.
“From day one to the end of the season, they did everything I asked them to do,” said Paliotti, who also thanked assistants Ken Leonard and Mary Heidel. “With all the games we had and everything we went through with injuries, the kids stepped up and did their job in every game. They did the best they could, and that’s why I was the most proud – for not giving up, win, lose or draw.”
