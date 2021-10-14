Dick Fossa’s time in North Kingstown High School was cut short, but the school felt his impact and will honor his legacy on Friday night.
The turf at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex will be named Dick Fossa Memorial Field, with a dedication ceremony set for Friday at 6 p.m. The football team will christen the newly-named field with a game against Portsmouth to follow at 7 p.m.
Fossa was the longtime football coach at Narragansett High School, where he later took over as athletic director. He moved on to the same role at North Kingstown in 2017 and steered the Skipper program until his sudden passing in 2020 at the age of 61.
His three-plus years at North Kingstown included helping in the push for turf at the athletic complex. Having assisted in a similar process at Narragansett, Fossa was a driving force for the efforts to make the project happen.
NK, SK, ‘Gansett all in top 15
The latest edition of the Rhode Island Sports Media High School Football Poll has a growing South County presence.
North Kingstown tops area teams in fifth, South Kingstown is in seventh and Narragansett moved up one spot to 15th after its big win over Pilgrim. Bishop Hendricken still leads the poll.
Rebels set for return to action
After an unexpected week off, the South Kingstown football team will finally get a shot to build on its momentum with a return to the field Saturday.
Following their huge win over Central, the Rebels were set to face Cranston East last Friday, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Thunderbolts program.
The Rebels will travel to Woonsocket on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
SK volleyball cruising along
The South Kingstown girls volleyball team is perfect outside of its loss to unbeaten North Kingstown. The Rebels have won five straight since that defeat, moving their record to 8-1.
A key match awaits on Oct. 21, as the Rebels visit Prout. The first matchup with the Crusaders was a 3-2 thriller, with the Rebels prevailing.
