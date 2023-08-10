The University of Rhode Island football team has become a regular in the Top 25 over the past few seasons and will open the 2023 campaign right back in the poll. The Rams were ranked 21st in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25, which was unveiled on Monday.
It’s the latest preseason recognition for the Rams, who have also been ranked in the Athlon Sports Top 25 and the HERO Sports Top 25.
URI is coming off a 7-4 campaign and returns a trio of All-CAA Football picks in offensive lineman Nick Correia, linebacker Evan Stewart and offensive lineman Lorenzo Thompson. Veteran quarterback Kasim Hill is also back in the fold.
Rhode Island was one of five teams in CAA Football to receive a top-25 nod, along with preseason CAA favorite William & Mary (No. 4), New Hampshire (No. 11), Richmond (No. 18) and Delaware (No. 22). Both Elon and Villanova received votes. South Dakota State tops the poll.
Rhode Island will open its season Aug. 31 at Georgia State.
