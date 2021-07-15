SOUTH KINGSTOWN — With a strong all-around performance, the South Kingstown Little League junior division all-stars moved to the brink of the District 3 championship with a 7-2 victory over Coventry on Saturday at the Broad Rock Athletic Fields.
Pitchers Jonah Monnes and Matthew Chofay combined for 12 strikeouts while allowing just three hits, the bats built an early lead and the defense didn’t committ an error for the victory in the winners bracket final.
South Kingstown needs one more win for the title. Whoever emerges from the losers bracket would need to win twice.
“I like this group a lot,” manager Frank Gallucci said. “They played very well today. Super happy with them.”
It was the second straight win in the tournament for South Kingstown, which beat Chariho 9-1 in its opener. Saturday was more of the same, with pitching setting the stage for the success. Monnes allowed two runs and only two hits in four-plus innings. He struck out eight. Chofay escaped trouble in the fifth and allowed just one hit over three scoreless innings, striking out four.
To back its strong pitching, South Kingstown also jumped to an early lead. Chofay walked and later came around on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning and Drew Nowell delivered a two-run single, scoring Ben Davis and Gian Lepore. Monnes helped himself with an RBI single as part of a two-run second. Eli Wood and Vito Paglia drove in one run each in the third inning.
Monnes retired the first six batters he faced before Zach Voelker opened the third inning with a double. Gavin McCoy walked and both runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt by Kaden Osenkowski. Caden Joyce knocked them in with a line drive single to right field.
The rally stopped there as Monnes struck out the next batter and induced a ground ball to end the inning, stranding Joyce at second.
“He’s done a great job,” Gallucci said of Monnes. “We laid off him during the regular season. He was pitching for the middle school. But now he’s ready. He had a nice rest coming into today and he was ready to go. He pitched Wednesday and we held his pitch count down so that he could come back again today.”
Coventry reliever Ryan Pina didn’t allow a run over South Kingstown’s final three at-bats, but the lead proved safe as Monnes and Chofay continued to dominate.
Monnes worked a perfect fourth inning with a pair of strikeouts. Voelker again got something started when he drew a walk to lead off the fifth. After a strikeout by Monnes, Griffin Frenze drew another walk. Chofay came on and sent the runners to second and third on a balk before he even threw a pitch, but he settled in quickly, ending the inning on a strikeout and a groundout.
Chofay worked around a leadoff walk for a scoreless sixth.
“He settled right down,” Gallucci said. “Even when it started getting a little louder on the other side, he really locked in.”
Chofay allowed a one-out single to McCoy in the seventh. Dylan Delgado followed with a hard line drive, but Monnes snagged it at first and turned it into a game-ending double play when he touched the bag.
Coventry earned a rematch with South Kingstown thanks to a victory over Chariho on Tuesday. The game is set for Thursday at 5:30 at Broad Rock.
“They earned a couple of days off then we’ll be ready,” Gallucci said. “A couple of them didn’t realize this put us in the championship, so we’ll get them juiced up.”
