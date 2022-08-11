SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The beach wasn’t the only attraction in Matunuck on a steamy Sunday morning. Hundreds of runners and walkers weaved their way through the shorefront as the Run 4 Kerri Road Race returned after a two-year hiatus.
“We’re really happy to be back and thankful for everyone coming back to the race,” said race organizer Scott Bessette. “It’s been wild. We weren’t sure we were going to come back. We hoped that when we put this out, there would be enough interest to really put it together. I’m really happy with how things went.”
The 19th running of the race dedicated to the late Kerri Lynn Bessette had been held up for two years. There were few road races in the pandemic summer of 2020. As some returned in 2021, Run 4 Kerri organizers opted to wait another year. There were some unknowns about firing it back up, but the turnout remained strong and the community connection endured. Annual scholarships continued to be presented even in the years without a race.
“Last year, we looked at it in the spring. We depend so much on small, local business as sponsors, we felt the impact on businesses and such just didn’t allow us to come back,” Bessette said. “For us as a memorial event, it’s an in-person thing. We wanted to bring everyone back as a community. That’s what we hoped for today and I think we accomplished that task.”
It was special for the family, too.
“It’s bringing everybody together, seeing people we haven’t seen in a long time and bringing new people in,” Bessette said. “My kids started in strollers, getting pushed around by my wife, and today my twins ran with me. And my oldest ran ahead of us. That was beautiful.”
Leakey Kipkosgei of Springfield, Massachusetts, took first place with a near wire-to-wire performance in the four-mile race. Annmarie Tuxbury of Newport took top honors among women and finished seventh overall.
Kipkosgei and Tuxbury would have been forgiven for running on tired legs; the day before, both were in Maine running the Beach to Beacon 10K.
Kipkosgei still managed to start fast on Sunday, earning each of the mile bonus prizes on his way to the head of the pack. The former All-American at American International College finished in 19 minutes, two seconds.
“I was coming here to win,” Kipkosgei said. “I saw the bonuses for the miles and I was trying to get all of those. My first mile was about 4:32. When I finished the first mile, I knew I could win this, because I was still strong. I ran all the way alone.”
Tuxbury is a former Blessing of the Fleet champion who placed in the top 25 of women at the Boston Marathon last year. She wasn’t sure if she would be doing the Run 4 Kerri this year, but a disappointing finish at the Beach to Beacon had her wanting to get back on the horse quickly. She did in impressive fashion, finishing in 21:36.
“I was kind of disappointed with my run yesterday,” she said. “My co-worker had mentioned this race last week, asking me if I was doing it. Last night, I was like, ‘You know what? I want to redeem myself.’”
Former La Salle Academy standouts D.J. Principe and Matt Bouthillette finished second and third overall. Keith McAteer of Westerly and Samuel Alexander of Waterford, Connecticut, rounded out the top five.
Nonne Bungei of Ludlow, Massachusetts, Ashley Jensen of Boston, Erin Hurley of Wakefield and Ellen Binder of North Kingstown joined Tuxbury in the women’s top five.
Male age group winners were Elias Biteikine of West Kingston (12 and under); Aidan Alves of Coventry (13-19); Kipkosgei (20-29); Alexander (30-39); Michael Daniels of Warwick (40-49); David Principe of Johnston (50-59); John Dicamillo of Wakefield (60-69); and Frederick Radway of Rumford (70-plus).
Female age group winners were Eleanor Bessette of North Kingstown (12 and under); Hurley (13-19); Tuxbury (20-29); Danielle Doyle of West Kingston (30-39); Binder (40-49); Diane Reese of Wakefield (50-59); Dorothy Zullo of Wakefield (60-69); and Candace Noonan of Glastonbury, Connecticut (70-plus).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.