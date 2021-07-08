Two years ago, Narragansett was the district runner-up in the 9/10-year-old division, and the league has a similar group poised for more success this summer.
After two rainouts, Narragansett finally took the field Monday morning and made it worth the wait. In front of a big holiday crowd at Sprague Field, the all-stars beat Coventry 8-4 to advance in the winners bracket.
Narragansett advanced to face Chariho on Tuesday and was leading 1-0 when the game was suspended due to rain.
NKW 11s in winners bracket final
North Kingstown/Wickford’s 11-year-old all-stars have won two straight for a spot in the winners bracket final of the District 3 tournament.
The league has a recent history of success in the 11-year-old bracket, having won district and state titles there in 2019.
The current squad beat West Warwick by mercy rule in the first round, then won a close one with Chariho 8-6 last Wednesday in the winners bracket semifinals.
NKW will match up with Warwick Continental/American in the winners bracket final on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at D’Abrosca Field in Warwick.
The winner advances to the championship round.
SK softball makes a mark
South Kingstown Little League doesn’t have a team in the 12-year-old softball bracket but its 10-year-old squad is doing a fine job carrying the torch.
The team rolled over North Kingstown 17-0 in its tournament opener and was set for the winners bracket final on Wednesday against East Greenwich.
Narragansett, SK advance in 10-year-old circuit
Both Narragansett and South Kingstown’s 10-year-old baseball all-stars remain in the winners bracket of the District 3 tournament.
South Kingstown beat Westerly by mercy rule in its opener while Narragansett did the same to Warwick North.
South Kingstown will face Warwick Continental/American in the winners bracket semifinals on Friday, while Narragansett will host East Greenwich.
NKW won its first game before falling in a close one to Warwick Continental/American to drop to the losers bracket.
