The North Kingstown-based 12U SnapDragon Riptide girls softball team took first place in the C-Division state championship tournament. The team went 5-0 in bracket play, defeating Smithfield Storm in a 5-3 victory for the title.
Online Poll
Do you believe Fourth of July firework events are worth the cost to local towns and taxpayers?
Local residents and tourists in the North Kingstown and South Kingstown area were treated to spectacular displays of fireworks this week as those towns celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with their annual exhibitions at North Kingstown Town Beach and Old Mountain Field, respectively. In Narragansett, a rough weather forecast postponed a planned night of fireworks at Narragansett Town Beach from Saturday night to July 15. These events, which involve months of planning by state and local officials, often come with a price tag ranging from $15,000-$30,000. Do you believe Fourth of July firework events are worth the cost to local towns and taxpayers? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- SK seniors roll to another district title
- Two banners in a row for SK softball
- Fourth of July fireworks shows a town-wide effort throughout Southern RI
- NK's Bishop seizes a football opportunity
- SKLL 12s stay alive with comeback win
- Election 2022: Crowded field emerges for local elections
- Summer underway for Connie Mack teams
- Photos: Waves in rough patch
Most Popular
Articles
- Weekend of events planned as towns ring in Fourth of July holiday
- Local gun shop owner says state’s new laws ineffective
- Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award
- Letter: Redistricting helps all of SK
- South Kingstown police department welcomes new chief
- Bullpen Barber
- The View From Swamptown: The Poplar Point Light is a reminder of Wickford’s history
- Filippi says focus on JCLS suit forced him not to seek re-election
- Election 2022: Town, school committee races taking shape ahead of filing deadline
- Theater Review: Theatre By The Sea dances to its own beat with toe-tapping rendition of ‘Footloose’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.