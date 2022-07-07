220707ind RiptideSA.jpg

Snapdragon Riptide

 Submitted photo

The North Kingstown-based 12U SnapDragon Riptide girls softball team took first place in the C-Division state championship tournament. The team went 5-0 in bracket play, defeating Smithfield Storm in a 5-3 victory for the title.

