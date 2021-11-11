The North Kingstown High School unified volleyball team won the Division II championship with a victory over Westerly on Saturday. Team members are Josie Wagner, Matthias Blaser, Phoebe Pullyblank, Zao Paolantonio, Grace MacKrell, Jaiden VonFlatten, Kailey Shea, Sawyer O’Brien, Grace Dailey, Virginia Martin, Jacob Cosper, Angela Palangio, Abby Murdoch, Anthony Silveira, Maddi Connors, Ian Glover, Sam Rudman and Sam Ronci. The team is coached by Keith Higgins.
Online Poll
Do you support an independent investigation into the NK School Committee’s handling of Aaron Thomas’ departure?
North Kingstown Town Council President Greg Mancini says he wants the council to set up an independent review of the school committee’s investigation into any inappropriate behavior by former high school Coach Aaron Thomas, who is alleged to have asked teen athletes for many years to strip naked for “fat tests.” Mancini proposed that the council hire someone skilled in doing such reviews and assessments to examine the findings of any investigations already under way, and ensure a separate independent assessment of the inquiries being done and reported to the public. He said at Monday night’s council meeting he will bring the matter back for a formal vote by the town council. Do you support an independent investigation into the NK School Committee’s handling of Aaron Thomas’ departure?
