211111ind unified.jpg

The North Kingstown unified volleyball team/.

 Courtesy: RIIL

The North Kingstown High School unified volleyball team won the Division II championship with a victory over Westerly on Saturday. Team members are Josie Wagner, Matthias Blaser, Phoebe Pullyblank, Zao Paolantonio, Grace MacKrell, Jaiden VonFlatten, Kailey Shea, Sawyer O’Brien, Grace Dailey, Virginia Martin, Jacob Cosper, Angela Palangio, Abby Murdoch, Anthony Silveira, Maddi Connors, Ian Glover, Sam Rudman and Sam Ronci. The team is coached by Keith Higgins.

