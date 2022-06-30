This week, Gov. Dan McKee announced the creation of a new electric vehicle rebate program called "DRIVE EV" which offers drivers rebates of up to $2,500 to purchase or lease battery or fuel-cell electric vehicles and up to $1,500 for new plug-in hybrid vehicles. The program comes with an initial commitment of $1.25 million from the state's Office of Energy Resources. Do you believe Rhode Island taxpayers should subsidize the purchase of electric cars? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

