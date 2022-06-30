SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Narragansett Little League 11/12-year-old all-stars are young – but they know a little bit about winning.
Most of the team is made up of 11-year-olds who captured the district championship in the 10-year-old bracket last summer. In their first game at the higher level on Sunday, they fell behind South Kingstown 3-0, but rallied to force extra innings and won 4-3 in walk-off fashion.
“We’ve been in so many situations like that over the last year-and-a-half,” manager Eric Kopf said. “That certainly helped us out. Down 3-0, down to our last four outs. Once we got a little momentum going, the guys could feel it. We’re a tough out.”
The win puts Narragansett in the winners bracket semifinals, where it will host Westerly next Thursday night.
South Kingstown is in the losers bracket but feeling confident after an opening weekend that included a significant win over Warwick Continental American on Saturday.
“I told the kids after the game, they played two really good baseball games this weekend,” South Kingstown manager Scott Palmieri said. “Sometimes you can play a good baseball game and not win. That’s just what happened today, but I’m really proud of the way they’re playing.”
Mason O’Hagan led South Kingstown’s win over Warwick in Saturday’s tournament opener as he pitched into the sixth and allowed just two runs. An RBI double by Nolan Barker in the second inning broke a 1-1 tie. O’Hagan had a two-run double in the third and Christian Gobis hit an RBI triple that made it 5-2. Luke Palmieri and Griffen Gorman knocked in runs in the fourth inning.
Warwick threatened in its last at-bat but Gobis came on in relief and escaped a jam with a strikeout.
It was an impressive win given Continental American’s recent District 3 dominance. Last year, Continental American beat South Kingstown in the 12s district finals.
“That’s the team that beat us in the district finals last year,” Palmieri said. “When we drew them, we recognized they were there. We have a lot of respect for them. We have a couple of kids who are playing all-stars for the first time. It was a really good test for us and we showed we can play with the best of them. That gave us a lot of confidence.”
South Kingstown ran with the momentum in building a 3-0 lead on Sunday against Narragansett. The team scored each of its runs in different innings, with a Gorman RBI single in the fifth capping it off.
Gobis took a shutout into the fifth inning, when Narragansett’s winning pedigree began to surface. With two outs, Narragansett plated three runs to tie the game. Max Downey’s two-run double was the big blow.
Aidan Sullivan kept South Kingstown from adding to its lead with a gem on the mound, and Downey escaped a jam in the fifth after coming on in relief.
In the seventh inning, Edward Audet led off with a single and Colton Fredette walked. After a wild pitch let both runners advance, Sullivan was intentionally walked to load the bases. Downey followed with a deep drive to right field that easily scored the winning run.
A year later, the winning vibes are back for ‘Gansett.
“We have the guys from last year, and we also have two really good 12-year-olds who were out today,” Kopf said. “I think we can definitely compete. We played Chariho in a scrimmage. We were all throwing guys for one inning, so it wasn’t typical game circumstances, but we beat them 3-2 so that was a big confidence boost for these guys.”
