NORTH KINGSTOWN – Evan Rodger threw a no-hitter and the offense disrupted the other half of the pitchers duel as the North Kingstown/Wickford Little League 12-year-old all-stars won again in the District 3 tournament last Thursday.
A 5-0 victory over Chariho was the third straight for the NKW stars, and it moved them into the winners bracket final, one step away from the championship round.
“The guys played well tonight,” NKW manager Frank McGee said. “They’ve been paying attention to detail all along. They keep battling. And with a little bit of luck, things will go our way.”
NKW figured to be in the mix this year after a strong run in the 11-year-old bracket last summer, which coincidentally ended with a loss to Chariho. An extra leap by the pitching staff has turned the club into a real contender. Through three games, NKW pitchers have allowed just one run, with Rodger and Jaiden Maxwell handling most of the innings.
Rodger was coming off a shutout in the opening round and was even better in Thursday’s game. He retired the first 16 batters he faced, taking a perfect game into the final inning. A one-out error in the sixth took perfection off the table, but Rodger buckled down to finish off the no-hitter. He struck out 14 and needed just 77 pitches to reach the finish line.
“It feels great,” Rodger said. “The curve and the fastball were both working. I was trying to throw the fastball on the corners and they were missing it.”
Rodger struck out eight of the first nine batters of the game. Only four outs were recorded by something other than a strikeout. The hardest contact came on a line drive in the fourth inning that Charlie Sisson snagged for an out.
“He’s a tremendous player,” McGee said of Rodger. “He’s as good a 12-year-old player as I’ve ever seen. But all the guys had great at-bats. They battled. They hung in there – a lot of long at-bats against a good pitcher.”
As good as Rodger was, that toughness on the other side helped change the game. Chariho pitcher Riley Conroy was dominant in his own right, recording eight strikeouts through four scoreless innings. But NKW worked through some long at-bats and got runners on base. That bumped Conroy’s pitch count much higher than Rodger’s; he reached the pitch limit at the end of the fourth inning.
“Tough at-bats. Pay attention to detail. Focus,” McGee said of the approach. “We kind of have a little routine when we end practice where we focus on the time between pitches – to work on getting focused and getting to where we need to be. I think that’s helping. They’re all just doing a great job.”
Tommy McGee and Anthony Azzolina greeted Chariho reliever Domenic Andrade by working walks in the fifth inning. Ethan Machado reached on an error to load the bases with nobody out. That brought Rodger to the plate, and he continued his memorable night with a screaming line drive to the fence in deep right field. All three runners scored, giving NKW the lead.
Maxwell added a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0. In the sixth, Cory Van Wormer and Tommy McGee singled before a walk to Azzolina. Machado drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run.
The lead was insurmountable with Rodger still dealing. He was aware of the perfect game but just kept pushing.
“Through the third inning, I was only at 38 pitches, so I kind of knew,” Rodger said. “I just tried to keep it going.”
After the error in the sixth, Rodger recorded his last strikeout of the game, then got a ground ball to second for the final out.
NKW celebrated the no-hitter and the win, but was ready to turn its attention to the next step.
“We still have work to do,” Frank McGee said. “We’ll keep battling. I know we’re a good team. We’ll see where we’re at.”
