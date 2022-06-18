PROVIDENCE - The state baseball championship trophy is staying in North Kingstown.
With a wild 10-7 extra-inning win over Bishop Hendricken on Saturday, the Skippers swept the Division I finals series for their second consecutive state title.
The Skippers built a 5-0 lead, saw it evaporate in deflating fashion, but came back with four runs in the eighth inning. Hendricken put together another significant threat in the bottom of the eighth, but T.J. Gormley came to the mound in relief and escaped the jam to lock up the title.
After a 1-0 win in the series opener on Wednesday, the Skippers kept Hendricken off the scoreboard again for four innings on Saturday as Braeden Perry quieted the Hawk bats. North took a 5-0 lead in the meantime, but there were no illusions of cruising to the finish line. As expected, Hendricken came back with a vengeance, scoring four runs in the fifth inning. It came with a flourish as Hawk star Brandyn Durand capped the rally with a two-run home run.
The Skippers came back with an insurance run in the top of the seventh, but the Hawks kept coming. With a runner on and Hendricken down to its last out, Durand lined a two-run home run over the fence in right field to tie the game.
It could have been a knockout punch, but the Skippers hit back instead. A one-out error in the top of the eighth allowed Gormley to reach. Ciarniello followed with an RBI triple that broke the tie. Evan Maloney’s RBI single made it 8-6. Rob Lamond reached on a fielder’s choice. With Josh Lincourt on third, Lamond broke for second in an attempt to get into a rundown. It worked, and Lincourt raced home just ahead of the throw. The ball got away, and Lamond headed for third. With no one covering home, he kept right on going and scored to make it 10-6.
One more response was needed, though. Hendricken loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth against Evan Beattie and made it 10-7 on an RBI single by Ryan Thompson. A walk to Alex Clemmey loaded the bases with nobody out.
Head coach Kevin Gormley decided to make the move. T.J. Gormley was North’s closer last year but had not thrown a single pitch this season as he worked his way back from shoulder surgery, following an injury during football season. In the toughest spot imaginable, Gormley induced a ground ball back to the mound on the first pitch he threw, and started a 1-2-3 double play.
Griffin Crain reached on a walk to load the bases again. With Durand in the on-deck circle, Jack La Rose hit a fly ball to right-center field that Lamond tracked down for the final out.
The Skippers celebrated in the middle of the diamond. They are the first public-school team to repeat as D-I champs in 15 years, since Cranston West won in 2006 and 2007.
Pick up Thursday’s Independent for additional coverage.
