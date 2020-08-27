Narragansett reigned supreme in the 10U all-star series with South Kingstown. After a win Thursday, the team finished off the sweep with a 15-9 victory on Tuesday at Sprague Park.
Online Poll
Do you support the town of South Kingstown's move to ban off campus parties by URI students?
University of Rhode Island students or others who host off-campus parties this fall will face a $500 fine from South Kingstown, officials announced Wednesday. Attendees of the parties would be fined $250, according to an executive order signed by South Kingstown Town Manager Rob Zarnetske. The move is part of an effort to deter off-campus parties in South Kingstown as URI students return for the fall semester and the state’s restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in place. Do you agree with this move by the town of South Kingstown?
You voted:
Latest News
- SK town officials set to ban URI off campus parties
- Library renovation will cost $5 million
- Narragansett resident Dan Rourke keeps mixing beats, finding his groove
- Dave's Marketplace wins NKW Majors crown
- Cobain ready for new challenge as NK AD
- Navy Secretary tours Electric Boat with RI Delegation
- Fall sports remain in a holding pattern
- Late SK comeback forces game three in all-star series
Most Popular
Articles
- Local liquor stores kick off annual ‘Sticker Shock’ campaign
- COVID outbreaks cause both Dunes Club and Monahan’s Clam Shack to briefly close
- Officials say Southern RI towns falling behind in census
- NK librarian helps create new ‘Rhody Radio’ library podcast
- Pier Liquors owners, library advocates say they’ve reached deal
- North Kingstown school officials say Forest Park might temporarily close
- The View From Swamptown: Phillips St. property has served wide variety of purposes
- NK non-profit gives girls with cancer an experience to remember
- COVID-related fears cause historic demand for mail-in ballots, but can local towns keep up?
- Photos: Clean sweep for Narragansett 10s
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- South Kingstown school officials say they’ll rectify ‘systemic racism’ (2)
- The View From Swamptown: It wasn’t a Rhode Island summer without the Hammocks (2)
- South Kingstown considers plan to have town employees ‘encourage’ mask use (1)
- Unique exhibition proves worth the drive for local art fans (1)
- Letter: NK Democrats succumb to petty politics (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.