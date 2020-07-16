NEWPORT — A thousand miles for a place to play.
Monty Horn thought it was a fair trade.
The Kennesaw State and former Ocean State Waves pitcher had been sidelined since March by the coronavirus pandemic, sent home like the rest of the college baseball world. Some summer collegiate leagues have started back up, but many canceled their seasons, including the New England Collegiate Baseball League, home of the Waves. Horn didn’t have a way back to the field until he got a call from Waves president and general manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar, who was helping to get the impromptu Newport Collegiate League off the ground.
“Three or four weeks ago, H-Bod called me and said they were doing this, and right away, I said, ‘I’m in,’” Horn said.
Most of the players in the league are from the area and commuting to games from their homes. Horn lives outside Atlanta, but the promise of good baseball and another summer in Rhode Island was too enticing to pass up. The Mullanes, his old Waves host family, were happy to welcome him come back. He and his mom drove the 1,000 miles just after the Fourth of July. And on Thursday, opening day for the Newport Collegiate League, Horn was on the mound at Cardines Field.
“This is probably the longest I’ve ever been away from the field,” he said. “Getting back out there was really nice. Get some reps in and get ready for the fall. But also, we don’t really know what’s going to happen, so just to be able to play is great. Any chance you get.”
Horn’s journey is emblematic of everyone’s desire to get back on the field, even if they didn’t log as many miles. The sudden end to baseball season back in March was stunning. URI’s Xavier Vargas, who’s playing for the Black Team in the Newport league, still remembers the moment.
“It was shocking,” he said. “We were on our way to Delaware. We got stopped halfway. Hearing the news, you could just see the air going out of everyone’s body.”
Players in the Newport league hail from 49 different colleges and are united in that experience – the sharp disappointment, the workouts at home and, now, the return.
“To get these guys together is kind of inspiring for all of us,” said Hirschbein-Bodnar, who’s also coaching in the league. “The coaches, we all kind of have that same idea and that mindset to make sure these guys get what they need to continue to develop.”
Vargas worked on his game from home as much as he could, eager to stay on the same path that saw him blast four home runs in 13 games for URI in the spring.
“I went back home and I had a nice little setup in my backyard, where I could still do some mechanical work,” Vargas said. “I feel like it’s just getting used to the speed of the game. Once it’s there after a couple of games, muscle memory kicks in.”
Horn took some time off, then got back on a throwing program and ramped it up when he booked his Newport trip.
“I started throwing, getting back into it, but I didn’t really know when I was going to play next,” Horn said. “When I signed on with these guys, I tried to get ready as fast as I possibly could. I wanted to be ready to go because it’s a short season.”
The league is playing doubleheaders on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Opening day last Friday went off without a hitch, other than a little rain that the teams played through. No fans are permitted but passersby peeked through the gate for a glimpse and a few wandered in before being told they couldn’t stay. Parents and families set up shop in lawn chairs behind the outfield fence.
“It was very exciting,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “Driving down America’s Cup, it felt like Opening Day, getting those jitters.”
There’s a Waves flavor for the Black Team, which is coached by Hirschbein-Bodnar and features former Waves Horn, Vargas, Brendan Conley and Jake Partridge. URI’s Alex Ramirez, who’s also on the team, was slated to play for the Waves this summer before the cancellation. Off the field, Waves broadcaster Tim Joyce is part of the online broadcasts of the games, while announcers Derek Previte and Andrew Whalen are on the PA at Cardines Field.
“Just to get back out here was absolutely outstanding,” Hirschbein-Bodnar said. “All of these guys are fired up and really hungry. They’re having fun again and laughing again. It’s kind of a safe haven, a little escape from everyone going on in the world, enjoying being around each other in a safe manner and sharing that love and passion for baseball.”
The Black Team lost its debut, but at this point, everyone’s a winner.
“We’re lucky to get a place like this,” Vargas said.
