NORTH KINGSTOWN — Another powerhouse opponent makes the trip to North Kingstown this week, as La Salle Academy visits the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex on Friday night. It’s a rematch of a big game last year, when the Rams beat the Skippers.
The Skippers already have a little experience in revenge games – and they like the way it’s going. A year after losing to St. Raphael, the Skippers welcomed the Saints to town last Friday and rallied from an early hole for a 33-14 victory.
“Same focus as we had against St. Ray’s – we owe them one,” senior Chris Bishop said of the matchup with La Salle.
North Kingstown has won two straight in impressive fashion since dropping a close game to Bishop Hendricken. They outscored East Greenwich and St. Ray’s 66-21 over the last two weeks. While it may have been tempting to look ahead to the La Salle matchup, the Skippers didn’t take the bait against the Saints. After a quiet first quarter, the offense was humming. Eddie Buehler tossed five touchdown passes.
“We knew St. Raphael was a good team,” North Kingstown head coach Fran Dempsey said. “We had a tough one against them last year. We knew what they were capable of. They came out and they punched us in the mouth, and we had to respond. We did. I’m really proud of our guys. They settled into the game and kind of figured it out.”
The Saints grabbed a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter, as Kenneth Jacques rumbled into the end zone to cap a good drive.
North Kingstown quickly responded, getting on the board with a touchdown pass from Buehler to Andrew Ciarniello with nine minutes left in the quarter.
The Saints stayed in front when North Kingstown missed the extra point, but the lead didn’t last long. The Skippers made a defensive stop, then drove for another score, as Buehler found Bishop for a touchdown. The PAT by Brady Spitzer put North Kingstown ahead 13-7.
The flurry continued just before halftime, as the Skippers got another defensive stop and a touchdown inside the final minute to go to the break with a 19-7 lead. The score came on a fourth-and-goal play, with Buehler throwing to Bishop in the end zone.
Those two have have had a strong connection in the red zone this season – no surprise given their history.
“We’ve been playing together probably since third or fourth grade,” Bishop said.”
The third quarter was all Skippers, as they put up two more touchdowns for the 33-7 lead. Buehler tossed his fourth touchdown pass, this one to Ciarniello. Number five was a screen pass to Victor Encarnacion.
Moses Meus had a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons on offense – Division I type kids,” Dempsey said. “I’m super happy our kids were able to meet their level, contain them, and not let them break a big play on us.”
Buehler finished with 334 yards passing and the five scores. He is up to 11 touchdown passes on the year. The Skippers are once again developing into one of the state’s most high-powered offenses.
“We put up some points in the first half and knew we got the ball at half,” Bishop said. “We came down and got two scoring drives and just held them from there.”
The Skippers will meet another high-flying attack in the matchup with La Salle. Games with Hendricken tend to be different, with the Hawks always trying to slow the pace. The Rams will push the gas pedal down just as much as the Skippers. Two years ago, the teams played a 46-27 shootout. Last year, the Rams prevailed 47-14 in Providence.
This season, the Rams have played mostly out-of-state opponents so far. Their one in-state game was against Central. The Rams prevailed 21-12.
The new format in Division I – where each team automatically makes the top-tier playoffs – means regular season results have an impact only on seeding. But the Skippers still want to put their best foot forward, especially with a big home crowd behind them. North also had Hendricken at home this season.
“Whoever made the schedule this year was very good to us,” Dempsey said. “Really excited to be able to play those guys at home – getting the home crowd and having our guys able to experience that kind of game at home. The atmosphere is going to be nuts. I hope we’re ready to meet the challenge.”
