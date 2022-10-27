NORTH KINGSTOWN — Playing in front of a capacity home crowd one last time this season, the North Kingstown High School football team gave the big crowd a little something extra to cheer about.
The offense flew high as always, and the Skippers added a defensive touchdown and a special teams score in a 34-14 victory over Cumberland on Friday night at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex.
“Emotions were definitely running high,” senior Evan Beattie said. “Felt some butterflies. It was definitely a different atmosphere. We knew had to come out and give the home crowd a good showing and we did that.”
The Skippers honored 20 players in senior night festivities at halftime, including the latest crop of stars and a host of players who have become big contributors this season. Getting one more opportunity to play for the home crowd was special.
“This environment is like no other,” senior Ryan Dionizio said. “These fans are some of the best in the state. It’s great to be out here one last time under the lights and get a great win.”
North Kingstown raced to the lead with an 85-yard touchdown march on their first possession of the game. Eddie Buehler and Beattie teamed up for a 17-yard touchdown to cap the drive.
North’s offense didn’t get many more chances in the first half, thanks to some big plays by different sources. William McMinn-Clifford scooped up a fumble and rambled 50 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter for the 14-0 lead.
The Clippers dropped back to punt on their next series, and a bobbled snap led to a block by Ed Shields. The ball fluttered about 15 yards, where Dionizio caught it out of the air and returned it for a touchdown.
“It was amazing,” Dionizio said. “I’ve been wanting a touchdown all season and it’s awesome to get it on senior night. It was a great block by Ed Shields. All the credit to him. I was just in the right place at the right time. I was like, ‘Just please catch this.’ That’s what happened and it felt great.”
The Clippers made a move before halftime with their best drive thus far. Andrew Ray hit a shovel pass to Patrick Conserve to convert a key fourth down. Ray then pounded his way into the end zone from 2 yards out. Michael Chandler’s PAT made it 21-7.
The Cumberand defense kept it a two-score game with a stop on North Kingstown’s next possession and went to halftime within range.
Another stop on North’s opening drive of the second half had Cumberland feeling good, but the teams ended up trading punts. And the Skippers soon broke out. On third and 10, Buehler and Noah Gincastro connected on a short pass over the middle. Gincastro looped to the sideline and suddenly got the edge, racing down the field for a touchdown that covered 73 yards in all.
Those two hooked up again on North’s next possession, with Buehler finding Gincastro in the end zone from 22 yards out on the second play of the fourth quarter. The PAT was blocked, but the 34-7 margin put the game away for the Skippers.
“The defense has been working hard all year,” Dionizio said. “We’ve really been putting in the work and it paid off tonight.”
Cumberland added a late score on a touchdown pass from Ray to Tayee Meerbott with 3:46 left in the game. The Clippers recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but Trent Sterner got the ball back for North with an interception that dashed any last-ditch comeback hopes for the visitors.
Buehler’s three touchdown passes led the offensive highlight reel. Andrew Ciarniello paced the ground game with 49 yards rushing. Gincastro caught for four passes for 117 yards.
“I think everything is coming together,” Beattie said. “We’re coming to that point where we’re getting to the top of the mountain. Now we need to get to the very top.”
One game remains in the regular season, and it’s the last of North’s matchups with its fellow Division I teams. The Skippers will visit Central on Friday at 6 p.m., at Conley Stadium in Providence.
