SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The main course is still to come, but the appetizer was pretty fun, too.
The South Kingstown and Narragansett/Chariho hockey teams met in the season finale this past Saturday at Boss Arena. When they took the ice, they already knew they would be matching up with each other in the playoffs, regardless of what happened in the finale. South Kingstown prevailed 7-4, breaking open a 3-3 game in the third period for the victory.
“It was definitely big for us to set the tone for this series coming up,” South Kingstown senior Eison Nee said.
While the playoff fate was already sealed, the game did impact seeding. South Kingstown’s win puts them as the No. 3 seed and Nariho as the No. 6. The winner of their quarterfinal series draws No. 2 Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton, instead of the No. 1 seed Portsmouth.
Had Nariho won on Saturday, the teams would have been in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup.
The Rebels celebrated senior night before the game, and their two senior stars carried the load. Nee had a hat trick plus two assists. Cody Granville added a goal and four assists. The Rebels also saluted seniors Michael Aiello and Robbie Dwyer.
“All four guys have made significant contributions to the program,” South Kingstown coach Rick Angeli said. “Mike hadn’t played a whole lot of hockey before the last couple of years and he’s getting an opportunity to play a role. Robbie has been a key contributor to the back line. And I can’t add any more about Eison and Cody. They’ve basically led us for the last four years. We’ll be sad to see all four of those guys go.”
The senior send-off featured another strong performance by the Rebels, who won their seventh consecutive game. Nariho lost for the second time in a row.
South blitzed the Gulls in the early going, taking a 3-0 lead in a span of 1 minute, 37 seconds neat the end of the first period. Nolan Quirk tallied the first goal. Nee and Sean Dwyer made it 3-0.
Nariho came back with an explosion of its own. Jacob Correira needed just six minutes, 14 seconds to put together a hat trick. He got Nariho on the board with a goal around the seven-minute mark of the second period. With 1:13 left, he scored again. Just 28 seconds later, he tied the game.
“We told the guys after the first period, we’ve been here before,” Angeli said. “This is far from over. They’re going to keep coming. They do it every time. They’re an explosive team.”
Out of the intermission, the Rebels stole momentum right back. Nee scored just 28 seconds into the period off an assist by Granville.
“That was massive,” Nee said. “They came into the period with the momentum and we quickly took it back with that goal. Us fighting back really shows character.”
Then it was Granville’s turn a little over a minute later. Sean Lyons got the Gulls back within one, but the Rebels held them off from there. Ethan Hood scored with 1:55 remaining and Nee tallied an empty-netter with 51 seconds left to finish off the victory.
In addition to the big nights from Granville and Nee, the Rebels got a goal and two assists from Quirk, plus a goal and an assist by Hood. Garrett Kirwin and Don McKiernan had one assist apiece. Lucas Gordon made 27 saves.
The 12 wins this season for the Rebels are the most for the program since the 2014-15 campaign.
“I like where we’re at,” Angeli said. “At the beginning of the year, moving up to D-II, I didn’t expect we’d be 12-3 at the end of the year. Credit to those guys in the room. They worked hard. From the goalie out, we’ve been pretty solid most of the year.”
Correira’s hat trick led Nariho. Joshua Ewing-Chow had two assists. Lyons had a goal. Mason Kosiorek and Brady Grislis had one assist each. Ryan Moricas made seven saves and Morgan Campbell made 19 as both goalies saw time.
The teams will meet in a best-of-three quarterfinal series that is slated to begin Friday.
