Eight individuals and a pair of golf and tennis teams will be inducted into the North Kingstown High School Athletic Hall of Fame on April 8. The induction ceremony will be held at the Quonset O Club, beginning at 6 p.m. For ticket information, email nkathletichalloffame@gmail.com.
The honorees are Taylor Bastien, Brandon Burns, Madison Damm, Joe Gilmartin, Chris Madoian, Ryan Morris, Dara Rittmann, Scott Teller, the 2005 and 2006 boys tennis teams, and the 1975 and 1976 golf teams.
A member of the class of 2009, Bastien starred in soccer, basketball and lacrosse for the Skippers. She was a team captain and earned all-state selections in basketball and lacrosse. Bastien went on to play lacrosse at Bentley University and has remained on campus as the head coach of the Falcons’ women’s lacrosse team.
Burns was a track and cross country star as a member of the class of 2007. He finished as the runner-up at the state cross country meet in 2006 and led the Skippers to the team championship. He was also a multi-time gold medalist at the indoor and outdoor track state meets. Burns went on to the United States Army.
Damm was the Rhode Island girls soccer Gatorade Player of the Year in 2012 and a two-time all-state selection for the Skippers. After graduating in 2013, she went on to play Division I college soccer at Syracuse University and the University of Connecticut, making two appearances in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. Damm received a degree in psychology from UConn and is now working toward a master’s degree.
Gilmartin was an athlete at North Kingstown before beginning a coaching career at his alma mater. He helped out as an assistant in football, basketball and baseball before returning to the football sidelines and leading the Skippers to their greatest heights in program history. North won the Division II Super Bowl in 2017 – its first-ever Super Bowl title – and followed it up with D-I Super Bowl championships in 2018 and 2019. A teacher at the high school, Gilmartin retired from coaching in 2019.
Madoain is a parent of several former Skippers and a longtime volunteer with the North Kingstown Booster Club and town recreation programs. Madoian has coached and held leadership roles with the North Kingstown Jaguars and North Kingstown Recreation youth basketball. He has been a member of the Booster Club since 2009 and served as the president from 2012 to 2017.
Morris was a football and baseball standout during a memorable era of Skipper athletics, which included several state runner-up finishes for the baseball squad. A member of the class of 2009, Morris was the state’s Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year and a first-team all-state selection. He was also an all-state selection in football and a member of the Golden Dozen. Morris went on to play baseball at Presbyterian College.
Rittman was a standout golfer for the Skippers as the four-time girls state champion from 1993 through 1996. She earned all-state honors each year and also won the New England championship in 1994. Rittman went on to play golf at Rutgers University.
Teller also starred on the golf course. He won the state individual championship in 1975 and also had success on the amateur scene, finishing as the state amateur runner-up in 1974. He was the youngest state amateur medalist in 1973. Teller earned a golf scholarship at Duke University and competed for the Blue Devils for four years. Teller was also an all-state football player. He now resides in North Kingstown, where he and wife Bobbi Jo raised their family.
The 1975 and 1976 golf teams won the first two state championships in program history. The 1975 squad featuring Mike Kennedy, Fran O’Keefe, Bill Blaine, Jeff Teller, John Teller and Scott Teller, and coached by Drew Tucker, went 14-0-1 in the regular season and captured the school’s first gold crown. A year later, the Skippers made it two in a row, with Tucker leading a team of Steve Rogers, Ron Hickman, Dave Hickman, Fran O’Keefe, Jeff Teller and Tom Shannon.
The 2005 and 2006 boys tennis teams won consecutive Division II championships with undefeated seasons. The 2005 squad featured Andrew Nadeau, Arun Verma, Steve Studley, Scott Andrews, Nick Mouradjian, Branden Abernathy, Steven Gianquitti, Steve Fritch, Pat Sullivan, Dan Moran, Colin Taggart, David Eaton and head coach Tim O’Neill. The 2006 team had Andrews, Studley, Taggart, Sullivan, Farid Topchiev, Derek Nonnenmacher, Kyle Pelland, Ryan Hartnett, Miles Verma, Will Marcley, Paul Sliker, Andy Chatham, Nick DelGreco and coach Lisa Vinacco.
