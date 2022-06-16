A strong season for the South Kingstown High School baseball team ended with an uphill battle in the Division I semifinals.
Top-seeded Bishop Hendricken finished off a sweep of the Rebels on Thursday with a 10-1 victory at Old Mountain Field. The Hawks had taken game one by a 6-1 score on Tuesday.
The Rebels were coming off wins over Lincoln and La Salle in the single-elimination rounds but were without Gatorade Player of the Year Ben Brutti for the semifinal series. The star pitcher injured his non-throwing shoulder on a dive to first base in the quarterfinals against La Salle. He is expected to be fine but was not available in time for the semis.
Jonah Monnes held his own on the mound in game one, but the Hawks rode a fast start to the win. That meant the Rebels would have their backs against the wall in an already tough spot against Hendricken ace Alex Clemmey. The Vanderbilt commit was as good as advertised in game two, striking out 16 batters in six innings. Conor Kelly’s solo home run in the third inning was the only blemish on Clemmey’s line. The Rebels had a few other chances but couldn’t string much together. Jack LaRose came on for the seventh and closed out the win for the Hawks.
Eric Lindley allowed two runs in the first inning and pitched a scoreless second, before Jared Munoz cranked a three-run homer in the third. The Hawks added two more home runs from there, pulling away for a spot in the finals.
The Rebels were looking for their first finals trip since 2018, when they won the title.
South Kingstown finished the regular season with a 15-3 record.
