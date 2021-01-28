WARWICK — For all that was different in Monday’s boys basketball showdown, North Kingstown’s status doesn’t appear to be changing.
Eleven players graduated from last year’s Division I runner-up - including the program’s all-time leading scorer – and the new Skippers will have to get their feet wet in the most unusual of seasons. But if a strong effort in a 64-59 loss to Bishop Hendricken is an indication, the Skippers won’t be derailed.
“We want to play the best. We got them at their place and got them at their best. Five-point loss, we’ll take that all day,” senior Owen Moynihan said. “I think that we proved to a lot of people in the state that we can play, even though we lost a lot of people. We’re excited. I think we have a really good team this year and I think we showed that tonight.”
Moynihan was one of the few players on the court for the Skippers Monday who also played big minutes when they lost to Hendricken in last year’s D-I title game. And even he was coming off the bench, as North Kingstown rode its veterans. Led by all-time leading scorer Clay Brochu, last year’s graduating class also had a big hand in the 2019 D-I and state championships.
“Those guys were great leaders,” Moynihan said. “They taught everyone how to work hard. We’re just one town. We can’t take guys from all over the place. We have to develop what we have, and that’s what we do. We work hard, we play team basketball.”
In the grand scheme of North Kingstown’s powerhouse program, having the same nucleus for multiple years is actually a rarity. It’s more common for players to wait their turn and shine when given the chance, like this squad hopes to do.
“It’s a measuring stick right now,” head coach Aaron Thomas said. “That’s the best team in the state. I don’t doubt that. We came to play tonight. We did some nice things. Now we know what we need to clean up. And we will get better. This is the kind of team that’s going to get better.”
In a perfect world, this type of roster would have a host of non-league games and a long season to find its way. That won’t be the case this year due to the pandemic. There are nine league games and two non-league games on the schedule, covering just 28 days. And the environment is strange, with all players wearing masks and no fans in the stands.
Still, Thomas is confident that the Skippers can make the most of their chance, with proof all around.
“Owen Goba, for instance, played very well tonight,” Thomas said. “He’s new to high school basketball. He’s got the bug back. Every day in practice, he’s working hard and getting better. These guys are getting better every day.”
And the matchup with Hendricken is a sign that the Skippers are starting from a good spot. They played well defensively and handled the Hawks’ frenetic defense fairly well. They led 29-28 late in the first half before the Hawks scored the final four points before the break.
The best offensive stretch for either team proved decisive for Hendricken, which made six of its first seven shots in the second half to open up a 45-34 lead. The Skippers also showed mettle in fighting back. A 3-pointer by Ethan Smith made it a two-point game with 6:30 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Hawks scored four straight points and remained in control from there.
Moynihan scored 23 points, picking up where he left off after emerging as the team’s best bench scoring option late last season.
“He’s a hard-working kid, probably one of the best captains we’ve ever had in terms of leadership,” Thomas said. “He knows everybody’s name, freshmen, top to bottom. They all respect him. He says go, they go.”
Smith and Shawn Murphy also saw time last season and looked ready for bigger roles on Monday. Smith hit three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points and Murphy also scored 11. Seniors Goba and Liam Ennis chipped in as well. Junior Cameron Alexander delivered the highlight of the night with a dunk off an offensive rebound in the second quarter.
Junior T.J. Gormley, who is projected as a starter, missed the game with an injury but is expected back soon.
“This team has a nice bond. They play well together and they like each other,” Thomas said. “We have some good leadership out there, and I think we’re going to start seeing more and more from that junior class, too.”
As always, the Skippers will try to position themselves for a playoff run.
“We’ve got to grow quick, as fast as we can, take every single day like it’s our last practice – just keep playing North Kingstown basketball,” Moynihan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.