For the second year in a row, there will be postseason basketball at the Ryan Center, courtesy of the URI women’s team.
After their semifinal exit in the Atlantic 10 tournament, the Rams will be back on the court Friday for a first-round matchup against Boston University in the WNIT. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
An NCAA Tournament bid seemed unlikely when the Rams lost in the A-10 semis; sure enough, A-10 tournament champion St. Louis was the only A-10 team to earn a bid when the field was announced on Sunday night. URI is joined in the WNIT by league mates UMass, Richmond, Fordham and St. Joseph’s.
Last year, URI made its first-ever WNIT appearance, but it was a short one, as Quinnipiac invaded the Ryan Center and left with a victory in the opening round.
Boston University enters off a strong season in the Patriot League. The Terriers (24-8) won the regular-season conference championship with a 17-1 league record, but they were upset in the tournament title game by Holy Cross, denying them an NCAA bid.
URI last matched up with BU in December 2021, with the Rams winning 54-44 in Kingston.
A victory Friday would be a historic one for the Rams, who have never won a game in the NCAA or WNIT tournaments.
URI has already set a new program high-water mark for victories this season. It shared the A-10 regular season title, also a first.
Rhody is in the same area of the bracket as both UMass and Richmond. With a win Friday, the Rams would face either Richmond or Penn in the second round. Date and location for that game is to be determined. The Rams could see UMass in the round of 16.
