Lineups are different, the teams are in a new division, and there wasn’t nearly as much at stake, but last week’s match between Narragansett and Tiverton still felt a lot like last year’s championship match.
With a good crowd and a high level of play, the match also had the same result, with the Mariners posting a 3-1 win over Tiverton.
The Mariners dropped the first set 25-22 but came back with a 25-12 win in the second set, thanks to a huge service run by Kylee Bennett.
Narragansett rallied from an early hole to win game three 25-15, then finished off the match victory with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
Bennett finished with 17 aces and 11 digs. MacKenzie Gallagher had 12 assists, four kills and two digs. Clare Oberheu totaled seven kills and five aces, and Ally Tuoti finished with five digs and four kills.
The win put the Mariners at 3-1 as they make the transition back to Division III. The team owns victories over Block Island, Juanita Sanchez and now Tiverton, with their lone loss coming against Central Falls.
Rebels holding down the opposition
The South Kingstown boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, falling 2-1 to La Salle in Providence.
Prior to that, the Rebels were off to an impressive start, particularly at the defensive end. Through their first five games, the Rebels didn’t allow a single goal.
They ended up tying two of those shutout games as they struggled to score in their own right. They also own 6-0 victories over Central Falls and East Providence, plus a 2-0 win over Cumberland.
The Rebels were set for a big matchup this week against North Kingstown, but the game was postponed. A reschedule date is to be determined.
Banged up Mariners fall to Huskies
The Narragansett football team has faced a difficult path in its first few games of the season, and injuries have further hurt the cause.
With star running back Mekhi Wilson sidelined last week, the Mariners fell 25-6 to Mt. Hope.
The loss dropped the defending D-III champions to 0-2 in league play and 0-3 overall.
It doesn’t get easier this week, with unbeaten West Warwick visiting Jim Zepp Field on Friday at 6 p.m.
Skippers making a splash
The new landscape in Division I field hockey will include two playoff brackets – one for the top four teams and another for the rest of the circuit.
North Kingstown is starting to look like one of the best of the rest.
While the Skippers have dropped all their games against projected powerhouses East Greenwich, Moses Brown, Barrington and La Salle, they’re unbeaten otherwise.
North scored a dramatic overtime victory over Burrillville last Friday, then rolled over Cumberland 6-0 on Tuesday to go to 4-4 on the year.
The second half of the season begins today with a game against East Greenwich.
Prout girls soccer gets first win
The Prout girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season last week over St. Raphael and made it two in a row on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over North Smithfield.
The Crusaders are 2-2-1 on the year.
