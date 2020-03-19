In the locker room at the Community College of Rhode Island, the North Kingstown High School boys basketball was down but confident in the prospect of another chance. The Skippers had dropped a heartbreaker to Bishop Hendricken in the Division I finals, but still had the open state tournament – and a potential rematch with the Hawks – in their sights.
With the cancellation of all winter tournaments due to coronavirus concerns, that chance disappeared. The eight teams that had been victorious in Thursday’s slate of games all felt the sting, especially North Kingstown. The defending champions had pinned their hopes on another run.
“We felt like we had a pretty good chance to win it,” head coach Aaron Thomas.
The Skippers certainly looked the part in a 90-60 opening round win over Blackstone Valley Prep on Thursday. The victory had echoes of the team’s dominant run to the state championship last year, when it outscored opponents by an average of 34 points in four games.
With cancellation news coming in from across the sports world Thursday, the team knew what might happen but left the gym after the win still hoping.
“We were still holding out hope that it was going to go and we were still going to get a chance to play, even without fans,” Thomas said. “It was kind of sad because it happened right at the end of the school day on Friday. About 10 minutes left, they made the announcement and the kids all came down to my room after school. They were like, ‘Are we practicing? What’s happening?’ And I said, ‘No, that’s pretty much it. Once it’s been ordered school’s canceled, everybody’s done.’”
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League decision followed soon after Governor Gina Raimondo’s order to close schools.
“When everything was official, I sent an email out to the kids congratulating them for a great year and what they accomplished,” Thomas said. “Between the last two years, they’ve been part of one of the best teams in history. I kind of joked with them and said, since they’re not going to crown a state champion, I guess we’re still the defending state champions.”
The Skippers were chasing history, with their 25 wins just one shy of the school record. Despite the loss of two standouts in Dylan Poirier and Ben Masse, North Kingstown was again one of the state’s top teams. Its only two losses came to Hendricken, once in the regular season and once in the D-I finals.
Seniors kept the bar high this year, all 11 of them.
“They’ve been together forever,” Thomas said. “Like I told somebody, a lot of them won the freshman state championship. They won the JV state championship. And they won a Division I and a Rhode Island open state championship. They’ve accomplished so much as a group, and we’ve seen that across the board in a number of sports. They’re a very strong class. Now it becomes the rebuilding process, so that takes a while.”
All the seniors got into Thursday’s game, a bright spot in an otherwise tough ending.
“You feel the most for the seniors,” Thomas said. “There’s only two times in North Kingstown history, since I’ve been the coach, that we ended the season on a winning note. Obviously, we won it all last year. And now this year, we won our last game. Most of the time when you lose, you have that speech – it was a great year, you worked hard. We kind of went out on a high note, so I guess that’s good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.