For the first time since 2019, local Little Leagues celebrated opening day ceremonies this past weekend. The 2020 season was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, and even with a return to full slates in 2021, the festivities of opening day were still missing. They returned Saturday with parades, first pitches and a celebration of spring.
A parade through Wickford Village took droves of players and families to Wilson Park for North Kingstown Wickford Little League’s opening day festivities. The league took the opportunity to honor several championship teams that it hadn’t had the chance to salute due to the canceled ceremonies of the past two years. The NKW 11-year-old state championship team from 2019 was cheered, along with members of Wickford Middle School’s 2019 state title squad and North Kingstown High School’s 2021 state championship club. The league also honored outgoing president Arnie Sarazen, who has been involved with the league for more than 20 years and served for seven years as president.
Narragansett Little Leaguers paraded down Kingstown Road for a ceremony at Sprague Park on Saturday morning. It was also a festive day at Tuckertown Park, where South Kingstown Little League hosted opening day pomp and circumstance, along with an MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition and a home run derby.
