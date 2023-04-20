SOUTH KINGSTOWN — A long-awaited victory in the season opener hasn’t been a sign of things to come, at least not yet. But the South Kingstown boys volleyball team was happy to put one in the win column and will keep pushing for more.
After a winless campaign in 2022, the Rebels needed just one match to exceed that win total in 2023, beating Coventry 3-1 in their debut. They also played well against a strong La Salle team but fell 3-0 and lost by the same score against Chariho. On Monday, the Rebels fell 3-0 to Cranston East.
“We learned what a loss feels like. And then the first game this season, we came out and won,” senior captain Harry Craven said. “So now we know what winning feels like and we definitely want more of that. We learned a lot from last year. We just have to use more of our knowledge.”
Last year was a difficult one for the Rebels, who had little varsity experience and struggled throughout the campaign. The four returning varsity players learned a lot from the grind and have carried the lessons into this season.
The season-opening win was particularly welcome, given last year’s struggles.
“It felt great and it boosted our confidence a lot,” senior captain Aidan Conover said. “We’re confident we can continue to win. A couple of tough ones, but we’ll come around, for sure.”
South Kingstown and Cranston East seemed fairly evenly matched in the early going of Monday’s meeting. But from a 7-5 Rebel lead, the Thunderbolts reeled off nine consecutive points in the opening set and never looked back in a 25-14 victory.
The second set was similar. The Rebels led 13-12 before encountering another dip, as Cranston East won 12 of the next 14 points. The ’Bolts went on to a 25-19 win.
The Rebels played a much better brand of volleyball in the third set. Trailing 15-13, they got a kill and an ace from William Gates, then a kill from Craven to get back to even. Later, two aces by C.J. Hutchins made it 20-18. The Rebels eventually led 22-19 before Cranston East roared back to win the final six points of the set for the 25-22 win.
“We learned the first two sets, we’ve got to come out with energy,” Craven said. “That third set, we had a lot more energy. Our serving was better. Still a little bit of sloppiness, but that’s how we have to play. That third set is what we need all year.”
The Rebels hope that lesson sticks.
“We’ve just got to stay together as a team, work more as a team, talk more on the court,” Craven said. “This game is a learning experience. It’s not going to happen again.”
South Kingstown was set to return to action on Wednesday against East Greenwich.
