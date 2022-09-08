The landscape in Division I girls soccer should be similar to what it was last year.
“Once again, I think anybody can win it,” North Kingstown coach Mark D’Arezzo said.
It was the Skippers who rose to the top in that scene last year, catching fire late in the year and turning a spot as the No. 5 seed in the playoffs into their first state championship since 1995. They beat La Salle in a shootout for the title.
It was a magical ride, the classic lighting-in-a-bottle run. The unexpected nature of the run obscures the fact that the Skippers had a solid foundation as a perennial contender. That bedrock remains in place, and there’s plenty of potential for another run this year.
“They want to do it again, of course,” D’Arezzo said. “We all want to win it again. The girls are excited.”
It’s a younger group that will defend the title. The Skippers lost several standout seniors, including first-team all-state defender Bridgette Toland and goalie Kathryn Bourgeois, one of the heroes of the championship shootout.
“It’s tough to lose those key players,” D’Arezzo said. “The big losses are in the back, so we really have to step up and build that defense.”
The senior class features Katherine Martone, Abby Tober, Katherine Van Gorden, Alexis Rohrbach and Casey Chin, all of whom will be big contributors.
Martone is a returning starter on defense. Jacqueline Blair, Valerie Auclair and Tober are penciled in for the other spots, in front of junior goalie Sydney Allen.
A couple of young stars will lead the attacking group. Sophomore Bella Cambio was a second-team all-state selection a freshman last year. Sophomore Ellie Bishop was one of the team’s top scorers. They head a big sophomore class that also features Rory Ennis, Liza Mackrell and Madison O’Connor, plus several others. Two freshmen have earned varsity spots.
“We’re young. We have nine freshmen and sophomores,” D’Arezzo said. “We have high expectations as always. We’ve got a good team.”
With confidence gained from last year’s run, the Skippers know they have the potential to make another one.
“It’s every team’s goal, but in soccer, it’s hard to do. You never know. Like us last year, everybody thought Pilgrim all the way. But once you start the show it’s a whole different game,” D’Arezzo said. “We’re hoping to be there in the end. I think we’ll be a good team and we’ll be competitive. But there are a lot of good teams – all the regulars. I think it’s going to be a competitive division this year. We’re all going to be pretty equal, so we’ll see.”
Rebels ready for a run
The youngest team South Kingstown has had in a while went through a down year in 2021.
Or a down year by Rebel soccer standards. In reality, it was pretty good. They went 7-7-2 in the regular season, made the Division I semifinals and lost an overtime game to powerhouse La Salle.
With the experience gained from that campaign, the 2022 Rebels have the potential to have a good year – and a good year by their standards.
“It’s funny – we’re still young,” head coach Scott Rollins said. “We have seven seniors and most of the team is freshmen and sophomores. We just came out of a trip to New York and we did pretty well against some tough teams, so I’m real happy with where we are at this point in the season.”
The Rebels are now three years removed from their 2019 state title. Last year was a new beginning for the program and its young crew, and this year will represent the next step.
“It makes it easier to coach because we don’t have to start over from scratch on how we play and what our philosophies are,” Rollins said. “There are a lot of kids who you want to see avoid the sophomore slump and a lot of kids who sat behind other players for a few years. Now they’re becoming the leaders, and it’s cool to see.”
Senior Lauren Fewlass is a two-year captain. Fellow seniors Malia Young and Reagan Bell are the other captains. They were some of the only experienced players on the field last year and are now set for another year as regulars.
“We have really good leadership from those three,” Rollins said. “They’ve been around for a while.”
Senior Autumn Mancini also saw a lot of time last year. Three other seniors – Brianna Olszewksi, Sophie Halloran and Kaylin Marcotte – are up from the junior varsity level.
Among the other key returners are juniors Finley Carr and Abigail McDonald and sophomore Alexia Pasyanos, who led the team in scoring last year as a freshman. Portsmouth transfer Mollyanna McGuire – the younger sister of former Gatorade Player of the Year Marykate McGuire – will provide a big boost to the offense.
Junior Addie Cook returns as the goalkeeper.
On paper, the defense has the longest way to go in terms of getting up to speed. But the young group went out and played very well in preseason matches.
“Before this last weekend, I would have said our offense was our strength, because we return pretty much every goal we scored, minus a few,” Rollins said. “But this weekend, we played some really good defense, too. Our defense is newer but they’re playing well.”
As a whole, the team is showing early signs of becoming a tight-knit group, a good sign.
“It’s going to take a while for this team to jell. You look around the state, and I think we’re probably up there with just about anybody,” Rollins said. “But it just depends – injuries, when you hit your first turmoil, are you going to rise up? We’ve noticed in the preseason that this group really likes each other and roots for each other. I’m encouraged if we do hit some rough patches, this group will be able to push through.”
Prout looking to build on success
Two big years have have been enough to create a winning culture for the Prout girls soccer team. Moving to Division II before the 2020 season, the Crusaders went unbeaten in that abbreviated campaign, then went 12-3-2 and finished as the D-II runner-up last season.
Even with a lot of personnel losses from that team, Prout’s returning players are doing what’s necessary to sustain the recent success.
“That team last year, our intensity was so high every single day,” head coach Christina Armstrong said. “Our returning players on varsity still have that mentality. My seniors and my juniors are so ambitious and already at that fast moving pace. I think it’s just about getting the younger girls to have that same ambition, because the older girls are already so hungry based on last year.”
Prout narrowly missed out on a title last year, as they watched Chariho force a tie late in the championship match. The Chargers went on to win in a shootout. The year fueled confidence and the final result left some meat on the bone.
The returning core is led by captains Lizzie Fraza, Morgan Verdi and Isabelle Powers. Eva Wibeto rounds out the small senior class.
Sophomore Lillie DeMetrick was a breakout player as a freshman and is playing a bigger role this year. Sophomore Taylor Roberts is also expected to be a big contributor.
Prout will fill gaps with a host of others, including a three-player junior class and a deep group of underclassmen.
“We’re a lot younger this year,” Armstrong said. “We lost five seniors and we didn’t have a big junior class last year. We’re looking for a lot of our girls to step up this year, especially from our sophomore class.”
Sophomore Seneca Fielding, the starting goalie last year, is moving to forward thanks to the addition of freshman keeper Cece Brown.
Prout did some good things in an Injury Fund preseason matchup with Coventry last weekend, but it’s still a work in progress.
“I think we’ll be pretty good, but we have a lot to learn still. It might be a slower start because of that,” Armstrong said. “I think just becoming a unit is a big thing for us. Right now, our upperclassmen are on the same page as far as working hard every day and wanting to win. It’s bringing our sophomore and freshmen class up to that level. We have to work on playing as a team.”
Mariners want to maintain tradition
Narragansett’s large senior class has known nothing but success with the Mariner girls soccer program.
As freshmen, several played key roles on a team that made the Division III semifinals. Still more became contributors the next year, when the Mariners were the D-III runner-up. And last year, they were on center stage for another semifinal appearance.
As one might expect, they’re seeking more of the same this year.
“They’ve been semis, finals, semis their first three years,” head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “They’ve been on some talented teams and have been a huge part of those groups. That experience is invaluable. I know the senior group especially is excited about the season and has really high hopes. We’re hoping for big things, but you’ve really got to build one step at a time.”
The senior class rolls five deep and features captains Jessica Boutin, Bridget Blessing and Anna Hart, all of whom have been key players since they first suited up as freshmen. The Mariners also have Chloe Edmonds and Brooke Chelo in the senior class.
The winning pedigree speaks for itself as far as the seniors are concerned. The key for development of this team is for the seniors to spread it.
“As seniors, I think it’s about learning how to communicate that and being comfortable being an advocate,” Mahoney said.” It’s one thing to be a strong player. Being vocal and a strong presence is another thing. I think they have to take on that leadership role a bit more.”
Ten juniors will also chip in. Sophomore Grace Blessing is returning as the starting goalkeeper after taking over midway through last season. Five freshmen are pushing for playing time, as the Mariners try to develop their depth.
If the supporting cast can be steady, the nucleus of the team should be able to deliver. They’ve been doing it for a long time, in Mariner uniforms and in other colors.
“Their technical experience is good. A big chunk of these girls play together in the off-season,” Mahoney said. “That really is vital. Most of the groups that have won state championships here are groups that played together when they were younger and then played together in the off-season during their high school years. That’s wonderful to see the participation in the off-season and working hard in the summer. They’re a motivated group. They want to succeed.”
D-III will be a more challenging circuit, with some weaker teams moving down to the newly-created D-IV. Narragansett views it as a good change.
“We didn’t get moved around, but D-III is a little different,” Mahoney said. “We’re not going to have those really lopsided games, which is a very good thing. That’s not conducive to quality soccer. It’s not productive for either team. This will be much different. I think every game will be tough.”
