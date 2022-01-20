Last week will go down as the moment the rest of the state learned who the favorite is in Division I girls basketball.
On the heels of its big win over Barrington, the Skippers went on the road to face another top contender and dispatched Ponaganset 66-41 on Thursday.
Jillian Rogers again led the way for the Skippers with 25 points, after getting 27 points against Barrington. Jordan Moreau added 17 points.
The Skippers now lead the division with a 7-0 record and have beaten all the teams directly behind them in the standings.
Locals star at East Coast Invite
South Kingstown took 10 medals and North Kingstown won eight at the East Coast Invitational indoor track meet this past weekend in Providence. Sadie Souls and Brooke Thompson of North Kingstown were the top individuals, with gold medals in their events.
The Rebels were led by Isabelle McDonald, who took second place in the 400 meters. Lucille Ambrad added a second-place finish in the emerging scholastic flight of the weight throw. Ryan Hazard took third in the shot put and fifth in the weight throw. Tayshia Cary took fourth in the 200, Will Ballard finished fourth in the 800, Arsenia Brown was fifth in the hurdles and Antonio Capalbo took fifth in the 1-mile run. Two relays also placed.
For North Kingstown, Souls won the 200 in 27.04 seconds, while Thompson cleared 5 feet to win the high jump crown. Ruby Nunnery, Mae Browning, Andrew Harmon, Shamus Culhane and Ben Coderre also medaled for the Skippers, along with the girls 4x200 relay.
Crusaders get hot
There’s a deep group of teams just off the lead in Division III boys basketball, and Prout has made its move into that tier.
After an 0-2 start in league play, the Crusaders won four in a row, a streak they capped with a 55-39 win over Central Falls on Friday night. Brennan Mellor scored a game-high 21 points in the victory, with Jon Abatiello adding 18 points. Casey Bazzano added six points off the bench.
The Crusaders were looking for their fifth win in a row on Tuesday, but fell just short at Paul Cuffee School, losing 61-58.
‘Gansett turning heads
The Narragansett boys basketball team is 2-3 in its last five games, but even the losses have shown that the Mariners can hang with the best in Division I.
The three defeats came against Bishop Hendricken, La Salle and Central, by a combined 15 points. The Mariners came closest to La Salle, perhaps the top team in the division, losing by just two points.
Rebels grab first league win
After coming close a few times, the South Kingstown girls basketball team broke through for its first league win on Thursday, beating Bay View 60-39. Abigail McDonald scored 13 points and Sophie Mahar had 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.