It’s game on for the rest of the approved fall sports lineup.
After cross country and girls tennis opened the high school season this past weekend, field hockey and soccer will follow suit in the coming days.
The North Kingstown field hockey team will provide the kickoff to the weekend with a Friday night tilt at home against The Lincoln School at 6:30 p.m. The Skippers bring back All-Stater Dempsey Campbell from last year’s Division I runner-up team. The game will be the first event at the Anthony C. Perry Complex since last fall.
The North Kingstown boys soccer team hits the field Saturday morning in Providence for a matchup with Moses Brown. The Skippers are coming off a 12-1-2 season that ended in the semifinals of the Division I playoffs. Their counterparts on the girls side will open things up on Monday at 10 a.m. with a Columbus Day trip to Coventry. The girls team is also fresh off a big year, having gone 11-1-3.
South Kingstown’s field hockey and soccer teams will all hit the road for their openers. Field hockey makes the long trip to Burrillville for a 4:15 p.m. game on Friday. On Saturday, the boys soccer team takes on reigning state champion La Salle at 12 p.m., in a rematch of a semifinal game last year. The Rebel girls will begin their state title defense with a matchup at Cranston West at 5 p.m.
Saturday will be a busy day at Narragansett. The girls soccer team hosts Toll Gate at 9 a.m., with the junior varsity game to follow. The boys soccer team will take the field at 12 p.m. for a game against Rogers.
It’ll be a similar scene at Prout, where the boys soccer team plays Providence Country Day at 10 a.m., and the girls squad takes on Middletown at 12 p.m.
Tennis showdown
South Kingstown and Prout aren’t far removed from a stretch of dominance in Division II girls tennis. For four straight seasons from 2014 to 2017, one of the two – or both – were in the title match.
South Kingstown was the runner-up in 2014. Prout beat the Rebels for the championship in 2015, then won the next two titles with undefeated seasons.
The success bumped both programs to the state’s top division at different times. South Kingstown spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Division I, going winless in both years. Prout took the Rebels’ place for 2018 and 2019 and finished with five wins total across the two seasons.
Now, both teams are back in Division II and looking to contend. They’ll renew their rivalry on Friday at 3:45 p.m., at Prout.
Award season
North Kingstown’s Tim O’Neill and Brian Garrepy and South Kingstown’s Mary Lou Morrisette were honored as Rhode Island Coaches of the Year in their respective sports by the National Federation of High School Associations.
O’Neill and Morrisette were honored as the state’s top tennis coaches. Garrepy, who has led North Kingstown to three consecutive state championships, was named girls volleyball coach of the year.
