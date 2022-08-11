Rhode Island landed at No. 22 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released Monday morning.
The Rams spent six weeks inside the Stats Perform Top 25 last season, reaching as high as No. 12 in the poll. URI ended the season receiving votes just outside the top 25.
FCS champ North Dakota State an overwhelming No. 1 in Stats Perform poll, receiving 52 of the 54 first-place votes. The Bison had 1,348 points, giving them breathing room ahead of South Dakota State (1,285), Montana (1,218) and Montana State (1,203). The Missouri Valley had three of the top five teams, as Missouri State was fifth with 1,066 points.
Rhode Island will enter the 2022 season with high expectations following a 7-4 campaign in 2021 that left them just outside the FCS playoffs. The Rams were picked third in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll.
North Dakota State has won nine of the last 11 national titles and returns 13 starters from a team that finished 14-1, including senior fullback Hunter Luepke, who was named the most outstanding player of the Bison’s 38-10 rout of Montana State in the national championship game.
The Big Sky Conference had the most ranked teams with six, led by Montana (10-3) and Montana State (12-3). The MVFC to five Top 25 selections, while CAA Football had the third-most with four, led by No. 6 Villanova (10-3).
In addition to Villanova, the CAA was represented by No. 19 Delaware, Rhode Island and No. 24 Richmond. William & Mary, league newcomer Monmouth and Elon all received votes as well.
Ten different conferences were represented in the rankings.
A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.
URI opens its season on Sept. 1.
